Mario 3D World: Bowser’s Fury – How To Get All Cat Shines | Scamper Shores 100% Guide

Welcome to the first level for Bowser’s Fury, the add-on / extra content included in Super Mario 3D World on the Nintendo Switch. Here you’ll find locations for all the items in each level — and the levels are very weird this time around. Instead of distinct levels you select, you’re dropped into a massive open-world environment and allowed to explore any of the levels from any angle. It’s definitely a weird feeling for a Mario game!

And it’s really nothing like Super Mario 3D World at all. Aside from the open-world environment, you’ll also have full control of your camera like Mario Odyssey. Instead of Green Stars, you’ll hunt down Cat Shines that light up lighthouses and unlock Giga Bells so you can fight Giga Bowser. Or, did I forget to mention, an enormous Bowser appears periodically in the lake and blasts the level with fire balls. This game is so out there, let’s just focus on the familiar stuff — collecting stuff in each level.

More Super Mario 3D World: Bowser’s Fury 100% Guides:

Scamper Shores | Fort Flaptrap | Pounce Bounce Isle

Scamper Shores 100% Completion Guide | All Cat Shines & Cat Coins

Every level in Bowser’s Fury has 5 Cat Shines and 5 Cat Coins. You’ll need to revisit the level +2 more times to get the last two Cat Shines.

Cat Coin #1: Past the first two enemies, climb the vertical lattice that spins with Cat Mario to the top and jump left into the hanging wood interior that leads to a secret coin.

Cat Shine #1: At the back of the first island, on the opposite side beneath the tower with spinning coins, there’s a lower beach where you’ll find Bowser Blocks. These can only be destroyed by Bowser’s fire blast! Wait for Bowser to reappear, then hide until his fire destroys the blocks, freeing it.

Cat Coin #2: At the second spinning lattice, climb up it with Cat Mario to reach the high coin!

Cat Coin #3: On the first island, before reaching the little tower with spinning coins, you’ll encounter three cats! Check to the left of the cats and smash the crates. There’s a little lower area with the coin.

Cat Coin #4: Under the island — drop down to the beach and then use Cat Mario to climb onto the rocky pillar holding up the island from below. There’s a lattice that spins blocking an alcove with the coin.

Cat Coin #5: Near the lighthouse, there are three tall spinning lattices you can climb on with Cat Mario. The coin is between the second / third ones!

Cat Shine #2: Collect all 5 Cat Coins to earn the Shine!

Cat Shine #3: At the end of the level. You can’t miss it.

Cat Shine #4: After beating the level, an evil Fury Luigi will spawn! Chase it down and deplete its HP meter to gain a shine. To make this way easier, target Goo Luigi with Bowser Jr. to attack, or ask a friend to help.

Cat Shine #5: Return after collecting all 4 previous shines and there’s a cage near the entrance. The key is located to the right of the lighthouse, on the ledge down the two ramps. Take it back to the cage without touching water to collect this shine.