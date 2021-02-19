Mario 3D World: Bowser’s Fury – How To Get All Cat Shines | Crisp Climb Castle 100% Guide

Take a ride on some flying windmills in Crisp Climb Tower, the last level of the second region in Bowser’s Fury. This is one of the coolest little levels in the game, and it really reminds me of some of the best late-game levels in Mario 64 — you’ll have to make death-defying jumps, but you’ll get a little flying power-up to make your life a lot easier. There’s even an extra green pipe “checkpoint” you’ll get so you can return to the halfway point if you fall.

As always, there are five Shine Shards to collect, obstacle courses to complete, and a taunting black goo Luigi to squish. The Bowser Blocks — really, they’re called Fury Blocks — are hidden, just waiting for you to claim the Shine inside. The levels are getting trickier as we head into the third region of the lake. Mario is about to get a whole lot warmer.

Crisp Climb Castle 100% Completion Guide | All Cat Shines & Cat Coins

Every level in Bowser’s Fury has 5 Cat Shines and 5 Cat Coins. You’ll need to revisit the level +2 more times to get the last two Cat Shines.

Cat Coin #1: Climb the first tower with spinning platforms. At the very top, use your flight block power-up to jump high above the ice and find this coin.

Cat Coin #2: Jump to the second tower and ride the spinning windmill all the way to the back side where there’s a trench with this coin.

Cat Coin #3: Climbing the second tower, you’ll reach some real windmills spinning on the side of the tower. Backtrack to the tall shaft you used to reach this area — right above, there’s a tiny hole in the ceiling that’s easy to miss.

Cat Coin #4: After the first two windmills, you’ll reach a spot with a stone wall. You’ll have to drop down and then use your flight block power-up to reach the windmill — there’s a cat coin below you can reach with careful timing.

Cat Coin #5: Near the top of the tower, you’ll reach a huge windmill with enemies circling the center. The cat coin is floating right in the middle of the spinning fan blades.

Cat Shine #1: Collect all 5 Cat Coins to earn this shine.

Cat Shine #2: Reach the lighthouse at the top of the towers to earn this shine.

Cat Shine #3: After clearing the black ooze by earning a cat shine shard, return to the base of the first tower. On the back near the water, you’ll find four Bowser Blocks.

Cat Shine #4: Come back after completing another shine, and a ground pound spot will appear near the entrance. Grab a flight block power-up and stomp it! You’ll need to reach the top of the first tower — the flight block is absolutely required here.

Cat Shine #5: The final shine is a Luigi Fury Shadow! The black goo Luigi isn’t so bad — just press [R] and send Bowser Jr. to attack him. Do it three times and you’ll get the last shine.