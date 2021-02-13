Mario 3D World: Bowser’s Fury – How To Get All Cat Shines | Pounce Bounce Isle 100% Guide

We’re entering the third level of Super Mario 3D World: Bowser’s Fury — and we’re hunting down all five Cat Shines. This is the last level in the opening section of the game. You’ll need to collect the right amount of Cat Shines to unlock the Giga Bell in the center of the area. Once it’s unlocked, it will become available when Giga Bowser appears. Using the Giga Bell transforms Mario into Giga Cat Mario!

As a super-sized giant, you can finally take on Bowser one-on-one. Wait for Bowser to crash into the ground, then stomp his weak belly to deal damage. Bowser is very tough, and you may have to fight him multiple times to fully weaken him. If you take damage, return to the Giga Bell for a second shot! Giga Bowser is pretty tough, but he retains any damage you deal to him. Just give it another try to take him down and unlock more levels on the map.

Pounce Bounce Isle 100% Completion Guide | All Cat Shines & Cat Coins

Every level in Bowser’s Fury has 5 Cat Shines and 5 Cat Coins. You’ll need to revisit the level +2 more times to get the last two Cat Shines.

Cat Shine #1: Look behind the island pillar to the left of the big jump pad at the start of the level. There are four Bowser Blocks under a jump pad. You know what to do! Lure Bowser to fire his giga beam to clear the blocks.

Cat Coin #1: Use the big jump pad to reach the area with the squad of marching minions. They’re carrying the first coin.

Cat Coin #2: Behind the marching minions, on the first tall tower island, there’s a high wall at the back. Use Cat Mario to climb to the top and find a coin. You can also reach it from the top of the slide.

Cat Coin #3: After the slide, you’ll reach an island with two Boomerang Bros. On the right side of the wall here, there’s a hidden ledge with a jump pad that leads right to this coin.

Cat Coin #4: On the third tower with the moving jump pad platforms, reach the top with a Boomerang power-up. To the right of the kitties, there’s a floating coin you can grab with a boomerang.

Cat Coin #5: Right beneath the second slide before the lighthouse.

Cat Shine #2: Collect all 5 Cat Coins to earn this shine.

Cat Shine #3: Find it at the end of the level near the lighthouse. You can’t miss it!

Cat Shine #4: To the right of the entrance, you’ll now find a big ground-pound button. Hit it and run through the jump pads obstacle course that appears before the time limit runs out. No tricks here — but Cat Mario does make this way easier.

Cat Shine #5: Get all four previous shines and this shine will appear. A cage at the start of the level — the key is located on the high wall past the first slide. After sliding down, use the jump-pad to reach the high wall of the second tower. Carry the key back to the cage without touching the water! You can drop down from the cat area of the third tower.