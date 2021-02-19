Mario 3D World: Bowser’s Fury – How To Get All Cat Shines | Mount Magmeow 100% Guide

The lava-covered Mount Magmeow is the most prominent level in the final region of Bowser’s Fury — it’s just a giant glowing beacon in a mass of black slime. To unlock it, you’ll need to first complete Risky Whiskers Island and Pipe Path Tower. When those two levels are complete, the black slime will recede enough for Mario to reach the entrance to this very hot level.

In Mount Magmeow, you’ll have to dodge spinning fireballs while riding switch platforms to the top. Unlike other levels, this stage actually changes pretty dramatically between level resets. When you return for the second challenge, your goal is something unique! You’ll need to reach the top of the mountain instead of facing off against a miniboss near the lighthouse. From the top of the mountain, you can even get a very cool open-world shine.

Mount Magmeow 100% Completion Guide | All Cat Shines & Cat Coins

Every level in Bowser’s Fury has 5 Cat Shines and 5 Cat Coins. You’ll need to revisit the level +2 more times to get the last two Cat Shines.

Cat Shine #1: The Bowser Blocks are just to the right of the steps at the entrance gate. Impossible to miss! Wait until after finishing the level and the black sludge will be cleared.

Cat Coin #1: Under the first rock bridge at the start of the level. To reach it, look in the gap between the rock platforms and the lava falls. There’s a green switch platform you can ride to the coin.

Cat Coin #2: On the first green switch platform you need to use to progress, there’s a platform with a Fire Bro and this Cat Shine Shard.

Cat Coin #3: On the mountain cliffs, you’ll need to squeeze through little crevasses with spinning fireballs. Past two of these little caves, you’ll find a jump with the Cat Coin below. Slide down the wall and wall-jump back up to safely grab it.

Cat Coin #4: Reach the second green switch platform and continue to ride it all the way to the end of the tracks. Duck under the rocks near the end of the track and wall-jump up to find a secret alcove with this coin.

Cat Coin #5: Riding the second green switch platform up the tracks, you’ll have to jump off to a third one inside the big cat mouth on the mountain. To the right, there’s an area walled off with blocks. Use a Boomerang Power-Up or Cat Mario to break the blocks and collect the shard.

Cat Shine #2: Collect all 5 Cat Coins to earn this Shine.

Cat Shine #3: Reach the end of the stage to face a Prince Bully. To hurt this miniboss, run into it to bounce it back towards one of the glass pipes. Keep bouncing off it until it enters a pipe and plops back out in a much smaller version. Now you can stomp on it to deal some damage! Repeat three times to win the battle.

Cat Shine #4: For the second trip, the level becomes much more treacherous as you find a path up to the very top of Mount Magmeow. There’s a new gimmick — hit the “!” blocks to change the tracks on green switch paths. Keep following the tracks until you reach a glass pipe entrance underneath a rock outcropping. It’ll take you straight to the top.

Cat Shine #5: The final Cat Shine is easy in comparison. A big blue button appears at the entrance. It’s an obstacle coarse with green switch platforms — ride up to the top, jump all the dangers and you’ll get it.