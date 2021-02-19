Mario 3D World: Bowser’s Fury – How To Get All Cat Shines | Pipe Path Tower 100% Guide

Navigate the maze of glass pipes in Pipe Path Tower, another unique level that really leans into the Super Mario 3D World gimmicks. This open-ended tower sends Mario through a series of glass pipe challenges — you’ll have to navigate mazes, dodge Hammer Bros, break through spiky creatures, and claim your Shine reward at the very top.

And there are some fun twists on the gimmick. You’ll have to quickly speed through the mazes to collect all the blue coins on your second playthrough. On the third playthrough, you’ll have to walk across the glass pipes instead of zipping through them. If you’re struggling to make it through any particular part of this level and need a few pointers, check out the full guide below.

Pipe Path Tower 100% Completion Guide | All Cat Shines & Cat Coins

Every level in Bowser’s Fury has 5 Cat Shines and 5 Cat Coins. You’ll need to revisit the level +2 more times to get the last two Cat Shines.

Cat Coin #1: At the start of the level, there’s a mini-maze of clear pipes for you to fly through. Go down into the pipe in the back-center of the maze to reach this coin.

Cat Coin #2: Next, you’ll travel through glass pipes with two Fire Bros trying to hit Mario. After leaving the pipes, look back and you’ll see the cat coin floating above the pipes. Jump on top and grab it!

Cat Coin #3: At the start of the third glass pipe path, don’t miss this easily visible coin! Just drop through the center of the pipe path.

Cat Coin #4: Continuing up to the area with spikes blocking the pipe paths, look in the center foreground.

Cat Coin #5: On the top with the lighthouse, bring a Fire Flower and power-up Mario to throw fireballs at the spikes blocking the back-right glass pipe. Go inside and you’ll get the last Cat Shine Shard.

Cat Shine #1: Collect all 5 Cat Coins to earn this Shine.

Cat Shine #2: Simply reach the lighthouse at the end of the level.

Cat Shine #3: The Bowser Blocks are on the left side of the main tower (from the cat ears entrance gate) — they’ll only appear after you complete the level once and remove the black gunk from the left side of the area.

Cat Shine #4: It’s another Blue Coin Bustle. Take your time and make sure to collect all the blue coins in the glass pipes — it’s okay to screw up a few times, you’ll still have enough time to get them all. The only tricky one is the final set in the Fire Bros area. To get them all, go through the pipes and circle around, then go through the exit pipe with two coins. If you go into the exit pipe first, you won’t be able to get back into the glass pipe in time. Save that for last.

Cat Shine #5: Another Shine Shrine! Reach the lighthouse, then drop down to the area to the left (facing the lighthouse) where there were previously spikes and boom blocks. The key is on a small platform beneath the glass pipes. You’ll have to walk on top of the glass pipes to return to the entrance — go around the back of the tower to make it. Yes, you have to take the long way. Bowser Jr. can help defeat the Fire Bros at the start of the level. Try to align your camera from above to make navigating the glass pipes easier.