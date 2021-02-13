Mario 3D World: Bowser’s Fury – How To Get All Cat Shines | Fort Flaptrap 100% Guide

We’re clearing the second level in Super Mario 3D World: Bowser’s Fury on Nintendo Switch. This mini-sized level sends Mario into a tough battle against foes you can’t actually harm. Naturally, there are way more little mini-challenges to complete. Last time I talked about how different this game is, and one of the ways the game is different is how you collect the new Cat Shines.

Every level has five Cat Shines. Three Cat Shines can be collected on your first visit to a level — the end-of-level Cat Shine, a hidden Bowser Block Cat Shine, and a Cat Coin Cat Shine. The last two only appear on subsequent revisits to the levels. So you’ll need to visit levels at least three times to get all the Shines. And those fourth / fifth Shines always have unique challenges. Sometimes you’ll need to race through an obstacle course. Sometimes you’ll need to find a key. Whatever the case, we’ll explain to help you complete each one.

Fort Flaptrap 100% Completion Guide | All Cat Shines & Cat Coins

Every level in Bowser’s Fury has 5 Cat Shines and 5 Cat Coins. You’ll need to revisit the level +2 more times to get the last two Cat Shines.

Cat Shine #1: In the main area of the fort, lure the enemies onto the blue / red platforms and jump to make them fall into the lava. Do it for all the enemies to get a shine.

Cat Coin #1: At the start, you’ll see multiple platforms from the beach you can use to reach the top of the main fort area. There’s a cat coin on the upper-right side. The platforms flip sides every time you jump!

Cat Coin #2: Behind the lighthouse on the raised part of the fort.

Cat Coin #3: On the right side of the fort, check the beach for three trees. The coin is behind them, near the water.

Cat Coin #4: In the far back-right side of the level, you’ll find four Bowser blocks. Climb the tree behind the blocks on the beach to get this coin.

Cat Coin #5: On the left side of the fort, drop down to the beach and look for a second breakable block. Hit it and crawl into the tiny space (Cat Mario preferred) and you’ll find this tricky coin.

Cat Shine #2: Collect all 5 Cat Coins to earn the Shine.

Cat Shine #3: The last shine is hidden under the Bowser Blocks in the back-right beach. Wait for Bowser to appear and blast the blocks with his Giga fireball.

Cat Shine #4: Complete the level to unlock the Blue Coin challenge. Press the blue button at the start to begin. Collect each set of blue coins that appears — get all three sets to earn the Cat Shine.

Cat Shine #5: Complete the previous four shines and return to the level — now the main fort area is packed with magikoopas. Defeat them all to earn this shrine.