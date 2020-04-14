Final Fantasy 7 Remake: All Side-quests Completion Guide & Rewards List | Chapters 1 – 9

Side-quests are the optional lifeblood of Final Fantasy 7 Remake. These skippable tasks might not seem so important, but each one gives you a different reward — and some of these potential prizes are totally unique. You can earn new accessories, armor or weapons that aren’t available anywhere else. The Discovery side-quests are especially important if you’re looking for unique materia in dungeons — you won’t find those spells anywhere else.

With that in mind, we’re delving into the shallow side-quest waters and revealing everything you need to know about each quest. Finding them isn’t really a problem — side-quests will pop-up on your map in certain chapters. The real trick is completing them, and if you’re aiming for specific rewards, we’ve got those listed beneath each entry.

Here you’ll find all the side-quests for the first half of the game — Chapters 1-9. Check back soon for the second part of our complete side-quests guide.

Chapter 3 – Residential Area Side-Quests

Lost Friends: You’ll need to find three lost white cats.

Cat #1 : Outside Seventh Heaven.

: Outside Seventh Heaven. Cat #2 : Near the TV bar on the way to the Sector 7 Slums train station.

: Near the TV bar on the way to the Sector 7 Slums train station. Cat #3 : Crawl into the back alley across from Cloud’s hotel.

: Crawl into the back alley across from Cloud’s hotel. Reward: Maiden’s Kiss x1, 250 Gil

Chadley’s Report: Use Assess to scan different enemy types. Complete side-quests to encounter Drakes, Gorgers, and other creatures to scan.

Reward: Unlocks Chadley’s Shop – Reset Upgrades & Materia

Rat Problem: Defeat Wererats and Doomrats. Go to the empty lot north of Seventh Heaven twice.

Reward: 5 Hi-Potion, Item Shop Discounts – Unlock ‘On The Prowl’ side-quest.

Nuissance in the Factory: Clear the Drakes in the Abandoned Factory.

Reward: 500 Gil, New Discounts – Unlocks ‘Just Flew In from the Graveyard’ side-quest.

On The Prowl: Defeat the Wrath Hound in Scrap Boulevard.

Reward: Elixir

Just Flew In from the Graveyard: Defeat the Cerulean Drake in the Abandoned Factory. Smash crates to find the key to enter its lair.

Reward: Items, Nothing Special

Alone At Last (Discovery): After completing the Johnny Encounter outside Seventh Heaven, return to Cloud’s hotel room to discover this optional event.

Reward: Moon Charm

Chapter 6 – Plate Lower Level Side-Quests

Collapsed Passageway (Discovery): In Chapter 6, when you reach Section G, go down to the Plate Lower Level, Section G Utility Access. Unlocks when you attempt to walk across the bridge.

Reach the Cargo Platform, and take the ladder down before going to the third sun lamp.

Lower the bridge all the way to collect the MP Up Materia.

Align the bridge to find the Elemental Materia.

Reward: Elemental Materia

Behind The Fan (Discovery): You’ll spot this Materia behind the massive fans along the wall of the Plate Lower Level. This is where you’ll find the Moogle & Chocobo optional Summon.

Near the end of the dungeon, disable two (of the three) final sun lamps and use the optional platform to the right of the Cargo Platform.

Climb into the control room, and defeat the enemies in under 1:00 minute to reach this rare materia.

If you fail once, return and the battle will be easier.

Reward: Moogle & Chocobo Summon Materia

Chapter 7 – Mako Reactor 5 Side-Quests

Waste Recovery (Discovery): In Chapter 7, at the Mako Reactor 5 – Front Gate, complete the second lock mini-game to access the Shinra Vault where you can collect the items left behind from Waste Disposal. If you select the M-Units, you’ll get:

Rewards : 2 Bottles of Ether 2 Tufts of Phoenix Down 2 Hi-Potions

:

Chapter 8 – Sector 5 Slums Side-Quests

The Gate Won’t Open (Discover): After leaving the Sector 5 Station, you’ll enter a passage of trash. Aerith will have you attempt to use the gate switch — when it doesn’t work, this side-quest will appear.

When you encounter your first Smogger enemy, through another gate, you’ll find a ladder in the back-right. This leads back up to the locked gate.

Reward: No reward here. This just unlocks a shortcut through the area.

The Mysterious Moogle Merchant: Available after saving the kids in the Sector 5 Slums. All you need to do is give the Moogle Merchant 1 Moogle Medal. There’s one in the chest to the left of him.

Reward: Unlock the Moogle Merchant! He carries unique weapons and items.

Kids on Patrol: Find the five kids around the Sector 5 Slums – Center District. Look for kids with wooden swords on their backs. After finding all the kids, you’ll have to fight a monster variant past the secret hideout.

Kid #1 : On a girl outside the community center to the left of the orphanage.

: On a girl outside the community center to the left of the orphanage. Kid #2 : Keep going left until you find a tunnel made with a concrete cylinder. One of the kids is inside.

: Keep going left until you find a tunnel made with a concrete cylinder. One of the kids is inside. Kid #3 : A girl is right outside the Item Shop.

: A girl is right outside the Item Shop. Kid #4 : Another kid is right near the Weapon Shop.

: Another kid is right near the Weapon Shop. Kid #5 : The last kid is standing right at the town gate.

: The last kid is standing right at the town gate. Reward: Nail Bat (Cloud Weapon), ‘A Verified Hero’ side-quest unlocked.

Weapons on a Rampage: Defeat all special enemy variants in the dungeon outside of Sector 5 Slums. These difficult Shinra robots can only be damaged after dropping their physical immunity shield. Swap to Aerith and use her standard attack to drop their shields so Cloud can strike.

Reward: Protective Boots, ‘Paying Respects’ side-quest unlocked.

A Verified Hero: Return to the Children’s Secret Hideout to play ‘Whack-A-Box’ — earn 30,000 points to get the best prizes.

Reward: Elixir (10,000), Crescent Moon Charm (20,000), Spectral Cogwheel (30,000)

Paying Respects: You’ll need to fight creatures at the Graveyard. Make sure to purchase the Graveyard Key from the Moogle Shop before going. Defeat the three tough Venomantis to complete the quest.

Reward: Studded Bracer

The Angel of the Slums: Return to the Children’s Secret Hideout after completing ‘Kids on Patrol’ to unlock this side-quest.

Reward: 2,000 Gil

Chapter 9 – Wall Market Side-Quests

Burning Thighs: Found in the Training Hall, this is a squats mini-game. Win more matches to unlock better ranks.

Reward: Squat-Off Minigame unlocked. 3 Mega-Points (Trainee), Luck Up Materia (Amateur), Champion Belt (Pro)

The Price of Thievery: Hunt down a group of thieves. This one can be tricky. Barrier and Fire materia will help.

Reward: Turbo Ether, ‘Shear’s Counterattack’ side-quest unlocked

Shear’s Counterattack: Return to the Coliseum and select ‘Special Battle’. Use Cloud’s Punisher Mode to easily defeat this mini-boss.

Reward: Arcane Scepter (Aerith Weapon)

That’s all the side-quests and Discovery quests in the first half of FF7R. Check back soon, and we’ll have more quests for the second half of this huge JRPG.