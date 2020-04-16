Aerith Voice Actor Cries When Seeing Her Character For the First Time

Final Fantasy 7 Remake is one of the biggest games to release this year, and it’s not just monumental for the fans, but for the developers, voice actors, and everyone else in between.

Voice actor Brianna White, was streaming the highly anticipated game this past week on her Twitch channel and she had an emotional moment. When coming across her character — Aerith, for the first time, the overwhelmingly amount of emotions hit Briana like a ton of bricks.

Aerith is one of the most iconic characters from the Final fantasy franchise, and with Brianna White voicing her, there’s no surprise it was a lot to take in.

Check out the epic moment down below:

I was not prepared for this moment. Hearing my voice over work in the finished product for the first time… Pure magic.

(light spoiler warning) #FF7R pic.twitter.com/ECelqkicqQ — TheStrangeRebel (@TheStrangeRebel) April 14, 2020

With such a classic title being remade, there was sure to be some decisiveness when it come down to reviews, but it seems that critics are liking the remake. If you’re able to go into the game with a clear mind, and accept the changes the team made, Final Fantasy 7 Remake will be one of the better games to release in 2020.

However, with a week gone by, it seems that the gaming community is in love with the remake. The new game brings the classic title to new heights. If you’re still on the fence about picking up the game, check out our review roundup right here!

Have you been playing Final Fantasy 7 Remake? What do you think of it it so far? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: Twitter