Review Roundup: Final Fantasy 7 Remake is an Ambitious Retelling of the Classic Title, and it’s Perfect

Square Enix have been working on the remake of Final Fantasy 7 for quite some time now, and this Friday, is the day a lot of us were waiting for. With only a couple of days left before the release of the highly anticipated title, reviews have started t hit the internet and fans are wondering — was it worth the wait?

Currently it seems the remake title is amazing, as it sits on Metacritic with an 87 overall rating. With such a classic title being remade, there was sure to be some decisiveness when it come down to reviews, but it seems that critics are liking the remake. If you’re able to go into the game with a clear mind, and accept the changes the team made, Final Fantasy 7 Remake will be one of the better games to release in 2020.

Down below are some of the most respectable gaming sites in the industry, check out the highlights for their reviews on Square Enix’s latest remake title — Final Fantasy 7 Remake:

GameSpot 100

Regardless of your history with the original game, Final Fantasy VII Remake is an astounding achievement. The wait for its release was a long one, but in gameplay, story, characters, and music, it delivers–the wait was worth it. For first-time players, it’s an opportunity to understand why Final Fantasy VII is held in such high regard. It’s the chance to experience a multifaceted story that grapples with complex subject matter, be in the company of memorable characters, and be moved by their plight. For returning fans, this isn’t the Final Fantasy VII your mind remembers, it’s the one your heart always knew it to be.

PlayStation LifeStyle 100

Final Fantasy VII Remake is perfection. It breathes life into the cold steel of Midgar, adding weight and dimension to that which was once simply an introduction to a more grand adventure. It’s filled to the brim with reverent fan service that respects the source material while occasionally taking leave to subvert expectations. Final Fantasy VII is one of the most defining games of all time, and Square Enix’s modern-gen treatment of Midgar lives up to the legacy of the original in every way imaginable. The worst part is leaving us off on the cliffhanger we all knew was coming, waiting for the rest of their journey, but as much effort as clearly went into Midgar alone, it’s bound to be worth the wait.

Easy Allies 90

Final Fantasy VII is an ambitious retelling that updates its systems and story for the modern era. The new battle system is fantastic and does a superb job of blending strategy and action. Additional stories and character moments are appreciated, and the way each character is portrayed is perfect. Some technical aspects could be better, but if future installments maintain this trajectory, we can all rest easy.

Twinfinite 90

If you’re willing to keep an open mind, you’ll be able to enjoy Final Fantasy VII Remake for what it is at its core: a gorgeous, well-made, and fun RPG that successfully retells one of the best video game stories ever told with a few twists.

Game Informer 88

This remake of a legendary RPG finds an impressive equilibrium between its past and its present, crafting a distinctive world and exciting combat system that feel modern.

DualShockers 85

Final Fantasy 7 Remake is arguably the best non-MMO Final Fantasy game released in a very long time. Despite my qualms, it’s been a welcome Reunion.

IGN 80

The expectations around Final Fantasy 7 Remake are sky high, and it mostly manages to deliver. Its combat is top notch, its enemy variety kept me constantly entertained, and seeing this snippet of story fleshed out with real emotional arcs and the previously hidden humanity behind Midgar filled me with pure joy. The boring RPG filler and Kingdom Hearts-esque convolution that was inserted in between did stop my ear-to-ear grin from being constant, but never long enough to kill the mood completely. That leaves this remake as one that still delivered on letting me relive (part of) a classic in stupendous fashion, while also standing as a great RPG all its own.

Kotaku

Final Fantasy VII Remake is not what I expected. It’s a grand, ambitious, beautiful experiment, a bold new take on a game that millions of people remember fondly. It sometimes feels shackled by the weight of two decades worth of expectations, but it handles those restraints with aplomb. I certainly can’t wait to see what’s next. As a great man named Barret Wallace once said: There ain’t no getting off this train we on.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake is set to release this Friday, April 10th, for the PlayStation 4. Are you excited for the upcoming remake title? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: Metacritic