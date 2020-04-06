Saints Row The Third Remastered Announced for PS4, Xbox One, and PC; New Trailer Debuts

Developer Deep Silver has announced today that one of their most critically acclaimed titles, Saints Row The Third is getting a remastered version of the game for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

Yes, Saints Row The Third is coming to the the modern generation of gaming, and fans of the entry won’t have to wait too long as the game is set to release next month. The official release date for Saints Row The Third Remastered is May 22nd, and judging from the trailer, the game is looking mighty fine!

Check out the announcement trailer for Saints Row The Third Remastered down below:

Experience The Full Package, Remastered. Steelport, the original city of sin, has never looked so good as it drowns in sex, drugs and guns. The Third Street Saints are at the height of power and yours to control. This is your city. These are your rules.

The remastered version of the game will not only look better in terms of graphics, but it will include all of the game’s DLC. Saints Row is a huge franchise, it started off being a Grand Theft Auto rip-off, but shortly found its own identity. Saints Row The Third is one of the best in the long-running franchise, and if you never tried it before, this will definitely be the time to do so!

Saints Row The Third Remastered is set to release for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Are you excited for the upcoming remastered title? Which entry was your favorite in the franchise? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: YouTube