Report: Mafia 2: Definitive Edition Rated for PS4, Xbox One, and PC; Expect an Upcoming Announcement Soon

A new report has been circulating the internet, and it is focuses on one of 2K Games most critically acclaimed titles, Mafia 2.

The report suggests that the 2010 action-adventure game, Mafia 2, is going to be receiving a remaster for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. The remaster has been rated in Taiwan this morning, thanks to Gematsu’s reporting. The funny part about all this is that Deep Silver’s critically acclaimed title, Saints Row The Third, is also grouped into the reporting.

However, this morning Saints Row the Third Remastered was officially announced. This suggests that the upcoming Mafia 2 remaster is indeed real, and should be formerly announced in the coming weeks.

In related news, Deep Silver has announced that they are currently remastering one of their critically acclaimed titles, Saints Row The Third!

Yes, Saints Row The Third is coming to the the modern generation of gaming, and fans of the entry won’t have to wait too long as the game is set to release next month. The official release date for Saints Row The Third Remastered is May 22nd, and judging from the trailer, the game is looking mighty fine! Check out the announcement trailer right here!

With Mafia 2: Definitive Edition getting rated in Taiwan, we should expect to see a formal announcement of the game in the coming weeks, if the project is indeed real. Would you like to see a remaster of Mafia 2? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: Gematsu