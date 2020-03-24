Square Enix Releases Episode 2 of Inside Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Focuses on Story and Characters

Square Enix have released episode 2 of their miniseries discussing their highly anticipated remake title, Final Fantasy 7!

In episode two of the miniseries, square Enix goes more detailed in the world of Final Fantasy 7 remake. In the latest video we get to learn more about the epic world and its characters inhabitant it. If you’re new to FF7 like myself, this will be very informative and if you happen to be a fan of the game already, this will get you even more hype for the game!

Check out the episode two of Inside Final Fantasy 7 Remake down below:

This second video highlights the story and characters in FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE and features interviews with renowned developers including:

Yoshinori Kitase (Producer)

Kazushige Nojima (Story & Scenario)

Motomu Toriyama (Co-Director – Scenario Design)

Naoki Hamaguchi (Co-Director – Game Design / Programming)

As you can tell, this is episode two of the little mini series Square Enix has going for Final Fantasy 7 Remake. Episode one is a little different as it focuses on the developers that have brought the game to life, and creating a re-imagined world for an iconic game like FF7 is no easy feat. If you want to check out episode one of the minis series, click here!

Final Fantasy 7 Remake is set to release for the PlayStation 4 on April 10th. Are you excited for the upcoming title? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: YouTube