Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Deep State Trailer Allows Players to Fight Alongside Sam Fisher

Ubisoft has released the Deep State trailer for Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint and it is revealed that Splinter Cell’s Sam Fisher will be added to the game.

Check it out down below:

The trailer reveals that a Splinter Cell mission will be added to the game and players will be joined than none other than the iconic Sam Fisher. Yes, that’s right, Sam Fisher will be added to the game and players will join him in the fight as the first mission will be free with customizations. The full version will include eight missions for players to dive deep into.

“Fight alongside Sam Fisher in a new Splinter Cell adventure coming to Ghost Recon Breakpoint. Play the first mission free and customize your gameplay with the new Ghost Experience – available March 24! “

The new trailer shows off what to expect when it comes to the epic crossover between both properties. Exclusive rewards will also be available to those who participate in the event, so be sure to complete the mission!

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint’S Deep State will be available to play tomorrow, March 24, 2020.

