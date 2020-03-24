CD Projekt RED Releases Gwent: The Witcher Card Game Android Launch Trailer, Available Now

CD Projekt RED has finally launched their card-based game from the Witcher franchise – -Gwent, on Android mobile devices!

The wait has finally come to an end, and the ability to play Gwent for Android users is now available. The download is available right now on the Google Play Store for free! There might be some in-game purchases, but everyone will be able to try the game for free if they wish to do so.

To celebrate the launch day, the developers have released a brand new trailer for the game. We get to see Gwent being played in action, and the strategic mind behind the madness.

Check out the Gwent: The Witcher Card Game launch trailer for Android devices down below:

From the creators of The Witcher series of games, developer CD PROJEKT RED, comes a different type of collectible card game. Based on skill rather than luck, GWENT encourages use of strategy and deception to defeat your opponents. Command highly customizable armies, sling powerful spells, and summon mighty heroes with game-changing abilities. Played in a best of three format, GWENT is fast, fun and fresh — and now you can play it with friends!

Android users can now download and play the Witcher Card Game, Gwent. Are you a fan of the Witcher franchise? Thinking about downloading the new card game? Let us know in the comments below!

