Final Fantasy 7 Remake: All Weapon Locations & Proficiency Ability Unlocks | Optional Weapons Guide

Weapons are actually pretty rare in Final Fantasy 7 Remake. You can keep the same weapons for the entire game, or you can swap weapons to unlock new attack powers for your party. Each weapon has a unique ability, and once you reach 100% proficiency, you’ll unlock the ability permanently. Weapons have different strengths and weaknesses, and finding the right weapon for your playstyle is important — and because each weapon is unique, you probably won’t want to miss any of them.

There are only 24 weapons total in FF7 Remake. Some of them are hidden on boss characters, others can be found in hidden chests, and a few can even be purchased from the local weapons vendor. Seriously, it’s very rare though. You’ll have to look everywhere to get these weapons, so if you’re worried about missing out, just check the full list below. There’s an entry for each character.

As an extra bonus, finding all 24 weapons will unlock the ‘Weapons Expert‘ trophy. Y’know, if you’re hungry to get that Platinum.

Cloud Weapons

Buster Sword : Default weapon. Proficiency : Focused Thrust

Iron Blade: Ch. 3 – A Job for the Neighborhood Watch – Acquired automatically while completing the story.

Nail Bat: Ch. 8 – Kids On Patrol – Complete the side-quest found in Sectors 5 Slums (Center District).

Hardedge : Ch. 9 – To Corneo’s Mansion – Sold at the Weapon Store in the Sectors 6 Slums (Wall Market). Costs 2,000 gil. Proficiency : Infinity’s End

Mythril Saber : Ch. 14 – Sold at the Weapon Store in the Sector 6 Slums (Evergreen Park). Costs 3,000 gil. Proficiency : Blade Burst

Twin Stinger: Ch. 17 – Find The Others – Found in a chest in Sector 0 – Shinra Power Company (The Drum – Level 3). In the First Ward – Training Area, the doors will close behind you after leaving a room. The chest is directly to your left, before going up the stairs.

Barret Weapons

Gatling Gun : Default weapon. Proficiency : Focused Shot

Light Machine Gun: Ch. 6 – To The Cargo Platform – Acquired automatically while completing the story.

Big Bertha : Ch. 13 – Checking On Friends – Sold at the Weapon Store in the Sector 6 Slums (Evergreen Park). Costs 2,500 gil. Proficiency : Maximum Fury

Wrecking Ball: Ch. 14 – Subterranean Menace – Complete the side-quest found in the Sector 6 Slums (Evergreen Park).

Steel Pincers : Ch. 14 – Sold at the Moogle Emporium in the Sector 5 Slums (Children’s Secret Hideout). Costs 7 Moogle Medals. Proficiency : Charging Uppercut

EKG Cannon: Ch. 16 – A Helping Hand – Sold by Hart in Sector 0 – Shinra Power Company (62F Upper Level – Corporate Archives). Find him in the Mayor’s Office. It costs 10,000 gil.

Tifa Weapons

Leather Gloves : Default weapon. Proficiency : Divekick

Metal Knuckles: Ch. 5 – Secret Passageway – Obtained by defeating the Crab Warden boss.

Sonic Strikers: Ch. 7 – Sentenced To Death – Found in a chest in Mako Reactor 5 (B5).

Feathered Gloves: Ch. 10 – Follow The Waterway – Found in a chest in Sector 6 Sewers (Aquaduct 1). After lowering the water, go down and under the raised gate to find this chest.

Mythril Claws: Ch. 13 – Finding Wedge – Obtained by defeating the Appendage boss.

Purple Pain: Ch. 16 – Acquiring The Keycard – Found in a chest in Sector 0 – Shinra Power Company (1F – Entrance). This chest is very well hidden! Climb onto the truck hood in the lobby, hop onto the structure behind the display, and follow the hidden path to reach this chest.

Aerith Weapons

Guard Stick : Ch. 8 – Default weapon. Proficiency : Arcane Ward

Silver Staff: Ch. 8 – Sold at the Moogle Emporium in the Sector 5 Slums (Children’s Secret Hideout). Costs 2 Moogle Medals.

Arcane Scepter: Ch. 9 – A Dynamite Body / Shears’ Counterattack – Complete either side-quest found in the Sector 6 Slums (S7-6 Road).

Mythril Rod: Ch. 11 – Someone’s There – Found in a chest in the Train Graveyard (Old Sector 7 Station – Switchyard). Go through the old train cars to find an optional alcove.

Bladed Staff: Ch. 11 – Back Amongst Friends – Use Steal on the Eligor Boss in the Train Graveyard (Old Sector 7 Station -Switchyard).