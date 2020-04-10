Nintendo x Levi’s Collaboration Clothing Line Now Available, New Short Trailer Released

Levi and Nintendo’s long-awaited clothing line has arrived and is now currently available to shop in the US and Canada.

The collab was announced last month and promised some awesome gaming clothes merchandise to rock. The promise s delivered as it brought some sleek looking designs ranging from hoodies, shirts, and even denim jackets. If you’re a fan of Super Mario or just like nicely designed clothing with an extra flair, this collab might be for you.

Currently you can shop all things Mario x Levi on the official Levi Shop, right here. As I mentioned above, there is a ton of clothes to choose from, so make sure to check out the full catalogue right here!

Check out the official tweet form Levi’s showcasing some of the outfits in action down below:

Time to kick it in the Mushroom Kingdom. Shop the Levi’s® x Super Mario™ collection. Available now on https://t.co/OtARL0uLOK in the US and Canada. https://t.co/qz0LMX1N1r pic.twitter.com/x0PPfjLAkr — Levi's® (@LEVIS) April 9, 2020

Nintendo and Levi originally announced the collaboration back in early March, so it’s nice to finally see the products come to fruition.

Mario has been all over the place as of late, he got a brand new clothing lineup from Levi, and something that’s even cooler is the recently announced LEGO set. The new LEGO set has users building iconic pieces from the Super Mario World, but changes it up a little bit by implementing a game functionality within it. Learn more about the LEGO Super Mario set right here!

What do you think of the Super Mario x Levi collaboration? Will you be picking up anything form the clothing line? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: Twitter