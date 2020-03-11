Levi’s Announce Super Mario Collaboration, Full Reveal Set for April 1st

Levi’s have announced on Twitter that they are currently working with Nintendo to bring some epic Super Mario Clothes.

The tweet showcases some of the upcoming clothes that will be for sale, however, as the tweet states, the full collaboration is coming on April 1st, 2020. Gaming clothes is very tricky to handle, but with an icon like Super Mario and Levi’s coming together, you already know this is going to be good.

Check out the official announcement from Levi’s down below:

In related news, Nintendo and LEGO have teased a mysterious collaboration for an upcoming project on Twitter and has the gaming world puzzled as to what it can be.

Nintendo and LEGO have dropped a bomb on both the gaming and LEGO building community with this exciting new collaboration. The cryptic tweet confirms that there is indeed something in the works. What it can be? Well, it can be a variety of different things. However, it is most likely narrowed down to two options. Learn more about the Nintendo x LEGO collab right here!

MAr10 Day was pretty epic, there was a couple of nice announcements including the levi's collab, LEGO collab, and the slew of Mario titles on sale.

