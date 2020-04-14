Final Fantasy 7 Remake: How To Get 200% Or 300% Stagger Bonus | The Stagger Effect Pt. 3 Guide

The hardest Battle Intel challenge I’ve encountered so far is easily “The Stagger Effect Pt. 3.” This mini-quest is given by Chadley, the Final Fantasy 7 Remake researcher that unlocks rare materia for every one of his Battle Intel challenges you complete. Most of them are straightforward — Assess enemies, Stagger enemies, or use special Limit Breaks. That’s all straightforward, but “The Stagger Effect Pt. 3” doesn’t give you a clue how to accomplish its task.

To complete this specific Battle Intel, you’ll need to reach 200% Stagger. Normally when you Stagger an enemy, they’ll start at the default 160% damage bonus. There’s one certain attack that always increases this bonus, and you can use it to easily unlock the challenge. There’s a good reason you’ll want to. For every four Battle Intels you complete, you’ll unlock an additional VR Battle, which unlocks a new Summon. We all want more Summons, so here’s how to compete the challenge.

As an added bonus, you can also use this method to reach a 300% Stagger bonus. Doing so will unlock the ‘The Staggering Feat‘ trophy. Here’s how it works.

Completing Chadley’s Battle Intel “The Stagger Effect Pt. 3” and reaching 200% Stagger Bonus is easy if you know what to do. It’s possible to reach 300% Stagger Bonus using this method — doing so will unlock the ‘A Staggering Feat’ trophy. You just need Tifa and her Unbridled Strength ability.

This Battle Intel unlocks in Chapter 9, where you’ll find Chadley in the Wall Market. You can complete the Battle Intel there, or wait until later in the game. You’ll need to unlock the Fat Chocobo VR Battle by completing the first 9 Battle Intel. Once that’s done, follow these steps to boost your Stagger Bonus.

How To Reach 200% / 300% Stagger Bonus Talk to Chadley to fight the Fat Chocobo VR Battle . Use Tifa’s Unbridled Strength ability twice. This will upgrade her Unique Attack [Triangle]. Use it once to gain Omnistrike , and use it twice to gain Rise And Fall . When the Fat Chocobo is in a Staggered state , use Tifa’s enhanced Unique Attacks [Triangle]. This will increase your Stagger Bonus. After using up both Unique Attacks, re-cast Unbridled Strength and repeat.



The Fat Chocobo VR Battle is the best way to complete this challenge for one simple reason — it has a whole lot of health. If you’re too strong and returning at a high level, equip weapons you haven’t upgraded or increase the difficulty so it takes longer to defeat him. It might take a few tries, but you don’t even have to win. If you manage to reach 200% or 300%, you’ll complete the Battle Intel or earn a trophy.

This is one Battle Intel that stumped me for a long time. Now we’ve got the answer.