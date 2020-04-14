Nintendo Switch System Update 10.00 Adds Button Mapping, New Avatars, and more

A new system update, (version 10.00) on the Nintendo Switch is beginning to roll out tonight and adds a slew of new features including button remapping and an abundance of new avatars.

In a Nintendo Support forum, the official patch notes have been revealed with highlights including the long-awaited feature of button remapping. This feature will be the highlight for many as it will add accessibility and customization to program it to fit your comfort. In addition, new avatars and an option to transfer software data between the system memory and an SD card. The update is officially out now and is titled under system update version 10.00.

Check out the full patch notes down below:

Added a bookmark feature to News.

This feature allows you to bookmark your favorite news items.

A maximum of 300 news items can be bookmarked.

An internet connection is required to view bookmarked News items.

News items that are no longer available cannot be viewed, even if they were bookmarked.

Added an option to transfer software data between the system memory and an SD card.

Users can now transfer downloadable software, update data, and DLC from the system memory to an SD card (and vice versa).

Note that save data and some update data cannot be transferred to an SD card.

Added an option to remap the controller buttons.

Analog stick and button configurations can now be changed for each paired controller.

Custom configurations can be saved as favorites in System Settings > Controllers and Sensors. Custom configurations are stored on the Nintendo Switch system. Configurations can be customized for the following controllers: Joy-Con (L), Joy-Con (R), Nintendo Switch Pro Controller. Button configurations can also be customized on the Nintendo Switch Lite system. This feature is not available for other controllers. On each system, up to five favorite custom configurations can be saved for Joy-Con (L), five for Joy-Con (R), five for Nintendo Switch Pro Controller. Five configurations can also be saved as favorites for Nintendo Switch Lite.



Added a new section in User Settings for Play Activity Settings.

The options for “Display play activity to:” and “Delete Play Activity” have been moved from Friends Settings to the new Play Activity Settings.

Added new selections to the lineup of user profile icons.

Select from 6 new icons from the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game for your user.

General system stability improvements to enhance the user’s experience.

As mentioned above, new avatars are available for players to choose from and features characters from Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Tom Nook and both Timmy and Tommy are all-new options for players to choose from. There will be a total of six new avatars added in the new update. Decisions, decisions…



Source: Nintendo