Final Fantasy 7 Remake Trailer Showcases Iconic Moments

Final Fantasy VII was an iconic video game and its one title that fans really put on a pedestal for the Final Fantasy franchise. Over the years, we’ve seen several attempts from the fan base to get the development studio Square Enix to develop a remake for the title. After originally released on the PlayStation, there are not only veteran fans that would love to replay the game once again while there is also plenty of newcomers to the franchise that has yet to experience the narrative adventure featuring Cloud Strife.

While the remake was announced years ago, it took a long time before we got an official release date of this year. Likewise, the iconic game was pushed back from a recent delay which is a tough pill for some to swallow. Thankfully, it wasn’t a drastically long delay as gamers can still pick up a copy this year in April.

Despite being delayed, Square Enix is making sure to hype the title up as much as possible. A brand new trailer was released today in order to celebrate the 23rd-anniversary date of when the original Final Fantasy VII title launched. This new trailer features the song Hollow by Nobuo Uematsu and throughout the trailer, we get glimpses of the game including some iconic moments like Cloud posing in a dress.

You can check out the trailer in the video embedded above. For now, the game is set to launch on the PlayStation 4 this April 10, 2020. Unfortunately, there is no word on if the game would see a release on the Xbox One or the PC platforms. Likewise, if the game would see a release for the upcoming generation platforms of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.









Source: YouTube