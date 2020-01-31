EA Is Preparing Upcoming Battlefield Installment For Next-Gen Consoles

EA’s Battlefield franchise may have been on rest for now but the next video game installment is in the works. We know that the game is being developed in hopes of releasing within 2021-2022. As a result, the game would be coming to next-generation console platforms. That’s not a big surprise as we are going to see the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X launch during this year’s holiday season.

With development already underway, EA’s earnings report call did make mention of the next Battlefield game and the company push to deliver a great title experience. We didn’t get anything announced specifically tied to the game quite yet, though there is plenty of questions going around at the moment on who is involved with the game development.

As you may be aware, Vince Zampella was formally the Chief Executive Officer over at Infinity Ward and had worked on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 before leaving the studio. Since then, Vince Zampella oversees DICE LA and it has plenty of people speculating that perhaps Vince will be lending his talents in the creation of the next Battlefield installment.

During the earnings call, we didn’t get any details as to if this would be the case or not. It wouldn’t be too shocking to learning that Vince would be helping out the franchise out after his success in the past with the Call of Duty IP. For now, it’s purely awaiting game at the moment on what we can see unfold in the future, but for now, we at least know a launch window for the next Battlefield title and that it’s coming to the next-generation console platforms along with likely releasing on the PC platform as well.

Source: MP1st