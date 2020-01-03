Vince Zampella Promoted to DICE LA Studio’s “Head Coach”, Set to Develop Their Own Game

Thanks to a new interview from LA Times, news have broke that Respawn’s iconic video game developer, Vince Zampella, will be heading up the new DICE LA studio.

Zampella, who has worked on some amazing games in the past couple of years including Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Apex Legends, and the Titanfall series. EA has decided to promote Zampella to head the new DICE LA studio that will rebrand and start to develop their own games.

Zampella goes a little into detail on the goal of what he envisions for the studio, and it basically boils down to becoming an epic place to work to create some amazing things!

Check out some of the highlights from the interview down below:

“We will probably rebrand. We want to give it a new image. We want people to say, ‘This is a destination you can go and make new content.’ I think they’ve kind of gotten the branding that they are the support studio for DICE Stockholm. I think rebranding is important for showing people, ‘Hey! Come work here. We’re going to do some amazing things.’

Respawn has been on a roll recently, from the success of the Titanfall franchise, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and the epic free-to-play title Apex Legends. The studio has pumped out some good games in the past couple of years and its now surprise that Vince Zampella received an epic promotion.

The next couple of years will be interesting to see what Zampella pumps out within the new studio. What are you hoping to see? A single player RPG? An epic RPG title? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: LA Times