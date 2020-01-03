Microsoft Announce Free Play Days for This Weekend, Featured Title DiRt Rally 2.0 Kicks off the Decade

Microsoft has announced that free plays event will be returning this weekend and the game that will kick off the new decade will be DiRT Rally 2.0!

Starting today, Xbox One players can download the epic racing title, DiRT Rally 2.0 for free and will have full access to all of the games features, modes, and online functionalities. Users will be able to continue playing the game until January 5th, so if you want to try out the game before it leaves, I’d make sure to download it right away and start playing this weekend!

Check out the official tweet from Xbox down below:

Free Play Days is back for 2020! Play DiRT Rally 2.0 for free now through January 5.



Free Play Days is back for 2020! Play DiRT Rally 2.0 for free now through January 5. — Xbox (@Xbox) January 2, 2020

In related news, Sony has announced their upcoming free PS Plus titles to kick off the new year, and new decade! PlayStation Plus members can rejoice, as this months free titles are some excellent ones.

Naughty Dog’s epic saga for Nathan Drake, The Uncharted Collection, is coming to users for free this month as well as the hit indie title – -Goat Simulator. Check out the full post about the free PS Plus games for January 2020 right here!

Will you be taking advantage of this free plays weekend for DiRT Rally 2? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: Twitter