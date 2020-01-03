Valve Was Working On Another Portal Game Before Half-Life: Alyx

Valve is quite the massive video game development studio and while we haven’t seen too many releases from the company for some time now, they have finally revealed their latest game. Half-Life: Alyx is coming out this year for the PC platform as it was made specifically for VR headsets. What we’re finding out now is that Half-Life wasn’t the only video game franchise was looking at when it came for a new title release.

In a new reveal thanks to LunchHouse Software, we’re finding out that Valve was considering a return to the Portal franchise. This puzzle-based video game series was quite the hit and from the looks of things, there was a prequel being considered. Valve released the source code to LunchHouse Software which will be making a series to further explain the game and the various components. One of the biggest changes is that there wouldn’t be a Portal Gun. Likewise, there’s no Glados or Chell to be found.

What the game is based around is a camera that can snap photos of objects in the world. From there, the player can summon these objects and manipulate them to be larger or smaller. It’s uncertain just what the puzzles would look like for this game but as more videos are released from LunchHouse Software, we should likely have a better overall idea of what Valve was going for.

We’re also not sure just why the studio decided to kill this project. Perhaps it was just too far away from the Portal franchise or it simply fell behind the work that was put into Half-Life: Alyx. While Valve doesn’t tend to release trilogy titles or three installments to any franchise, Half-Life is breaking that trend and this could potentially bleed over into other franchises like Portal and the Left 4 Dead series.

