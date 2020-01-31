Taipei Game Show Postponed Due To Coronavirus

There are several big video game expos held around the world. With the likes of the Taipei Game Show, there are hundreds of thousands attending and it’s caused quite a scare for the show to keep those safe. However, while checks are in place to make sure that nothing dangerous is brought to the show, there is a new virus that has become quite a pandemic. You’ve likely already heard about the coronavirus, it’s this virus that is going around that caused the show to be postponed.

Spreading from China, the virus is becoming a worldwide scare with those wanting to ensure the sickness is not spread around. It’s quite a big procedure for several airports that make sure everyone is safe before entering the country when planes head from areas that have reported cases of the virus. As a result, there was already concern with the expo as VG247 has reported attendees that were showing up was suppose to go through several checks such as gauging the body temperatures along with medical masks being worn at all times.

Now a new report has come out revealing that Taipei Game Show has been postponed. With over 300,000 visitors expected to attend, the show has been delayed after a voice from the committee responsible for the event. There is no specific date as to when the show will pick back up though we will apparently see Taipei Game Show make a return sometime this summer with more details to come out soon.

With several developers and publishers planning to attend and further reveal their video game titles, this could put a wrench in who actually makes an appearance to the show as there could potentially be reveals shifted around earlier prior to certain games launching into the market. At any rate, it’s best to stay safe and with a deadly virus being already problematic, it’s likely not worth the risk attending.

Source: VG247