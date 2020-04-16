Nintendo Announces and Details Latest Splatoon 2 Update, Full Patch Notes Released

Nintendo has been tip toeing around the Splatoon 2 April update, but today they have went full force and announced and detailed the upcoming update!

If you’re playing Splatoon 2 still, you will be glad to see that the developers have been working hard on making the game even more better. The full list of patch notes were originally released in Japanese, but thanks to Nintendo Life, we have an English version of the patch notes.

As I mentioned above, the update is quite massive bringing a ton of great new changes and fixes that will make your gameplay experience even better.

Check out the full set of patch notes for Splatoon 2 down below:

Ver. 5.2.0 (Released April 15, 2020)

Specifications for some of the main weapons have been changed. Weapon Change .52 Gal .52 Gal Deco Kensa .52 Gal Increased the likelihood the turf around your feet will be inked when firing. Splat Roller Krak-On Splat Roller Kensa Splat Roller Hero Roller Replica Slightly extended the splash of ink from swinging sideways. Flingza Roller Foil Flingza Roller Reduced the time required to swing the weapon overhead in a vertical swing by 3/60 of a second. Tri-Slosher Tri-Slosher Nouveau Reduced the interval at which you can repeatedly swing by roughly 2/60 of a second. Heavy Splatling Heavy Splatling Deco Heavy Splatling Remix Hero Splatling Replica Decreased variance of shot spread when firing while on the ground by roughly 6%. Splat Dualies Enperry Splat Dualies Kensa Splat Dualies Hero Dualie Replicas Slightly widened the spread of ink created by shots. Glooga Dualies Glooga Dualies Deco Kensa Glooga Dualies Decreased ink consumption from shots fired by roughly 7%. Classic Squiffer New Squiffer Fresh Squiffer Reduced the time from releasing a charge shot to being ready to shoot by roughly 1/60 of a second. Splat Charger Firefin Splat Charger Kensa Charger Hero Charger Replica Reduced the time from releasing a charge shot to being ready to shoot by roughly 2/60 of a second. Splatterscope Firefin Splatterscope Kensa Splatterscope Very slightly narrowed the width of the area inked by a fully charged shot. The area inked remains unchanged for models without scopes (listed below). Splat Charger Firefin Splat Charger Kensa Charger Hero Charger Replica The area inked remains unchanged for all shots that are not fully charged. E-liter 4K Custom E-liter 4K Reduced the time from releasing a charged shot to being ready to shoot by roughly 2/60 of a second. E-liter 4K Scope Custom E-liter 4K Scope Very slightly narrowed the width of the area inked by a fully charged shot. The area inked remains unchanged for models without scopes (listed below). E-liter 4K Custom E-liter 4K The area inked remains unchanged for all shots that are not fully charged. Ballpoint Splatling Ballpoint Splatling Nouveau Reduced the velocity of ink over long distances by 4%, and reduced the range. Reduced movement speed by roughly 10% when charging and firing from a close range. Tenta Brella Tenta Sorella Brella Tenta Camo Brella Extended the time it takes to restore the umbrella portion after launching it or it being destroyed by roughly 40/60 seconds. Increased ink consumption for spread shots by roughly 10%.

Specifications for some of the sub weapons have been changed. Sub Weapon Change Toxic Mist This will now effect opponent’s Ballers.

Specifications for the following special weapons have been changed. Special Weapon Change Baller Extended the time you have to hold down the ZR Button to trigger this by roughly 16/60 of a second. When you have a weapon equipped that has a fast walking speed when not firing or a fast squid-form swimming speed, increased acceleration on the ground to allow you to move more quickly. This applies to the following weapons that can use a Baller. Aerospray RG Luna Blaster Inkbrush Nouveau Undercover Sorella Brella When you have a weapon equipped that has a fast walking speed when not firing or a fast squid-form swimming speed, reduced maximum speed by roughly 14%. This applies to the following weapons that can use a Baller. Custom Explosher Bubble Blower Extended the time until a bubble pops naturally by roughly 2 seconds. Reduced the size of the first and second bubbles. The first bubble is the smallest, the second is slightly larger, and the third bubble onward will be the same size as before. The area over which damage is dealt and the area which is inked by an exploding bubble depends on the size of the bubble.

Points required for using specials have been changed for certain main weapons. Weapon Before After N-ZAP83 180 170 Custom Range Blaster 180 170 L-3 Nozzlenose 210 220 Foil Squeezer 180 190 Inkbrush Nouveau 160 180

The changes in this update are designed to lower the abilities of a portion of all weapons and specials that, based on analysis of statistical data, had obtained an advantage in results. Our intention is that this will entice players to explore these weapons, while retaining their individual strengths of the weapons in scenarios where they are advantageous. We reference various sorts of statistical data for these adjustments, but in particular for those which lower the abilities of certain weapons, we’ve focused on data from matches between players of high Rank. We will issue future updates after looking carefully at changes resulting from this update, as well as the overall state of statistical data over the long term.

Other Changes

Changed the unlock conditions for Tracks #20 through #26 in Squid Beatz 2 so that anyone can play them.

Extended the time limit to play your next game after you repeatedly disconnect within a short period of time. This change will affect only those with frequent disconnects, less than 1% of all active players worldwide. The more frequent your disconnects over a short period of time, the longer the time limit to play your next game will be.

When you download the latest update data, you will no longer be able to connect with players in The Shoal who have older update data.

Splatoon 2 is now available exclusively on the Nintendo Switch. are you excited for the upcoming update? Let us know in the comments below!

source: Nintendo JP via Nintendo Life