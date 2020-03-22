DOOM Eternal: All Secrets, Items & Collectibles Locations | M4: Doom Hunter Base

DOOM Eternal gets serious with your first encounter with Super Heavy enemies — the Doom Hunters are shielded terrors with rockets, chainsaws, and plenty of health. Taking them down is tough, so you’ll want all the help you can get. Don’t miss the Praetor Points, Runes, Weapon Mod Points, or Sentinel Crystals in M4: Doom Hunter Base. We’ve got all the locations listed below.

The Doom Hunter Base is yet another techno fortress that’s full of demons. You’ll have to rip and tear through new enemies like the Cadaver, that spawn shields randomly to disrupt your flow. You’ll also have to navigate some tricky jumps and platforming areas to reach hidden areas with these collectibles. I’ll explain where to find them all in-order from beginning to end.

How Collectibles Work In DOOM Eternal:

There are many different types of collectibles in DOOM Eternal: Automaps, Runes, Praetorian Points, Weapon Mods, Albums, Cheat Codes, Toys, Sentinel Crystals and Sentinel Batteries. Every level features an Automap, but not every level will have albums, toys, cheat codes, or Slayer Keys.

Basically, there are a ton of different collectibles, and below I’ll list where to find them all — in order from the beginning of the level to the end. Levels in DOOM Eternal are much more linear, so as long as you follow along, getting every collectible is easy.

NOTE: To make finding collectibles easier, select the “?” Praetorian Suit upgrade for 3 points — it will cause every collectible location to appear on your map.

Collectibles Locations Guide

M4: Doom Hunter Base – Collectibles Locations:

Weapon Mod: Once your train arrives at the facility, you’ll find this point to the left of the first chamber’s exit.

Praetor Point: Turn around at the Weapon Mod and use the yellow pole to swing to a bridge. Then you can double-jump and dash to this Praetor point on a ledge above the train.

Sentinel Battery: In the first Demonic Infection arena, look in the lower level for a cracked vent on the floor, in the center of the room. Smash it and crawl through the vent to find this collectible.

Codex: In the control room after clearing the combat arena. It’s near the window.

Automap: In the room with the holographic image of the Doom Hunter — past the giant Hell Priest hologram.

Toy – Lost Soul: In the chamber where you first meet the Cadaver enemy that spawns shields, use the moving platform to climb up into the hanging spaceship.

Codex: Through the very next door.

Rune: Ahead of the Codex, past the Cadaver chamber. The Rune collectible is on the ledge, before you need to jump across a series of crushers.

Album – Shadows Don’t Scare (Commander Keen): When climbing the tube with the Doom Hunter sarcophagus, from the soft wall there’s a second secret wall you can leap to that leads to the previous side-room. Climb up and around to the optional soft wall to reach this hidden collectible.

Cheat Code – Silver Bullet Mode: Found on top of the tall cylinder that contains the sarcophagus with the Doom Hunter. Climb to the very top to reach this cheat.

Praetor Point: Drop down through the top of the large cylinder to reach a lower room with this point.

Sentinel Battery: Swing into the large floating barge with the Red Keycard. Jump through the window and look right to get this battery.

Sentinel Crystal: In the same barge, drop down through the opening in the center of the room to find this crystal below.

Praetor Point: Through the Red Keycard, climb up the ramps and enter the hallway to the right. The point is in a container above the locked door. Use the crates nearby to reach it.

Praetor Point: Before the boss fight, you’ll jump to a large floating platform with a ring of red electricity. Circle all the way around to find this point.

Codex: In the final hallway before the boss arena, there’s a Codex right in the center of the hall.

Toy – Hellknight: From the Codex, look directly up and shoot the green switch to open a secret door. The “?” collectible is down below.