DOOM Eternal: All Secrets, Items & Collectibles Locations | M5: Super Gore Nest

Say goodbye to the bases, and say hello to lots and lots of gore. Mission 5 takes you to the most nonlinear level yet in DOOM Eternal — you’ll find blue key doors in (practically) the very first room, but you won’t be able to unlock them until you’ve basically finished the level. This mission is all about tracking down four keys. Many of the secrets are behind key doors, so if you find a gate you can’t cross, you probably just need to come back later.

This is where the Fast Travel system is going to help you. If you missed any collectibles on your journey — just check your map, you’ll usually spot them — you can teleport instantly to a nearby area and continue your search. This is only available once you’ve reach the very end of a level. In this case, you’ll need to return to the key hub to unlock it. Once you finish a level, you can’t use it again either, so grab everything you can before exiting!

How Collectibles Work In DOOM Eternal:

There are many different types of collectibles in DOOM Eternal: Automaps, Runes, Praetorian Points, Weapon Mods, Albums, Cheat Codes, Toys, Sentinel Crystals and Sentinel Batteries. Every level features an Automap, but not every level will have albums, toys, cheat codes, or Slayer Keys.

Basically, there are a ton of different collectibles, and below I’ll list where to find them all — in order from the beginning of the level to the end. Levels in DOOM Eternal are much more linear, so as long as you follow along, getting every collectible is easy.

NOTE: To make finding collectibles easier, select the “?” Praetorian Suit upgrade for 3 points — it will cause every collectible location to appear on your map.

Collectibles Locations Guide

M5: Super Gore Nest – Collectibles Locations:

Codex: The first page is found below the first green cracked wall, on the platform after jumping out of the train tracks area.

Codex: After clearing the first large combat arena, a Pinky Demon will blast through the windows, creating a new path. The Codex is right ahead in that path.

Toy – Mecha Zombie: Near the shattered glass, turn around in the meaty combat arena and use the two yellow pole to jump up. There’s a high ledge you can reach from the second yellow pole.

Weapon Mod: At the top of the elevator shaft with two soft walls you’ll have to climb. Just climb to the very top of the second soft wall!

Praetor Point: In the mall arena where you first encounter Dread Knights, look for a cracked wall on the right. Jump to the Extra Life on the gore pillar — it will open the locked teeth gate nearby with the Praetor Point.

Toy – Soldier (Shield): Back inside the mall with the gore pillar in the center, climb to the top and then turn around. There’s a secret path that leads to this toy.

Praetor Point: Inside the Gore Nest with the Buff Totem, you’ll find this point behind a wall of tentacles, through one of the green portals.

Secret Encounter: Also located in the gore nest with the first Buff Totem. Unlock all four portals to clear the teeth gate.

Rune: After collecting the Yellow Key, enter the Yellow Key door and ride the jump pad up to the rune.

Cheat – Infinite Ammo: At the entrance to the massive Gore Nest with three keys, look on the cliff to the left when facing it. There’s a small hole with a cracked wall you can punch through that leads to this cheat.

Sentinel Crystal: Found in the underground UAC base after placing the Yellow Key. Down below, you’ll find this in the hallway past some Mecha Zombies and a Cadaver.

Codex: Right next to the glass enclosure where the Chaingun is located.

Sentinel Battery: After collecting the RAD Suit, enter the room with the spinning cylinder and yellow poles. Follow the green sludge path below the objective marker to find this battery.

Secret Encounter: Climb through the melee vent and double-jump to a platform in the large sludge chamber. It’s right in the middle of the room, and leads to this easy-to-find encounter.

Praetor Point: Enter the sludge path to the left after collecting the Red Key.

Toy – Revenant: Drop down to the lower sludge path where you had to fight Zombies / Cadaver for the Secret Encounter. There’s a path down here that leads to a toy collectible.

Automap: Found in the Red Key heart chamber. After turning on the first manual power switch, you’ll find this automap in the alternate route.

Weapon Mod: After the automap, use the green skull switch to unlock the teeth gates ahead. Before going through the portal, enter this side-path that is now unlocked.

Praetor Point: Going out to the exterior, you’ll have to jump to spinning skull-mounted yellow poles. This praetor point is to the left of a large crate you need to melee.

Sentinel Battery: Platform past the spinning fire-chains to reach the upper level of the skyscraper. The battery is to the left of a UAC hologram.

Album – Main Theme (Doom II): Past the Sentinel Battery, there’s a cracked green wall. To the right, jump out the window and swing on the spinning yellow skull-pole to reach this area.

Rune: Smash through the green cracked wall and you’ll be able to collect this rune. You can’t miss it.

Praetor Point: After hitting the green skull switch in the glowing goo, you’ll have to traverse a series of soft walls. Jump to an optional non-skin soft wall to reach a high ledge with this missable point.

Album: After collecting the Blue Key, exit through the long green goo path filled with tentacles. Cross the exit bridge directly to reach this album.

Slayer Key: Once you have the Blue Key, return to the first arena. Enter the gore nest in the center and ride the jump pad up — then double-jump and dash to a soft wall. Follow this path to get the Slayer Key.

Sentinel Battery: Located in the same secret room as the Slayer Key. It’s right next to it.

Slayer Gate: In the central square where the three key inputs are located for the Super Gore Nest, drop down to the pipe bridge. There’s a Slayer Gate down below.