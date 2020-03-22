DOOM Eternal: All Secrets, Items & Collectibles Locations | M3: Cultist Base

The icicle-encrusted Cultist Base is another massive level filled with every type of collectible imaginable, and you’ll slowly start to complete your collection of killer DOOM Eternal weaponry. You’ll find the Rocket Launcher and the Super Shotgun here. The battles are getting tougher, but Doomguy can survive the onslaught easier by grabbing as many collectible as possible.

The secrets are way trickier in this level. You’ll have to find buttons to unlock hidden gates. Sometimes buttons on timed, but you’ll always have to punch them — just look for weird circle switches with a glowing melee icon. Many of the secret locations feature a weird Easter egg — the illustrious Dopefish. If you’re wondering why a weird fish model is hidden all over the map, this is your answer.

More DOOM Eternal guides:

10 Tips & Tricks To Start Demon Slaying Strong | Beginner’s Guide | How To Unlock The Unmaykr | Secret DOOM 64 Gun Guide | Cheat Codes Collectibles List & Locations Guide | How To Farm Weapon Mastery Challenges | Best Runes To Unlock & Equip First | Easter Eggs Guide | Tie-In Novel Trash, Dopefish, Unmaker & More | How To Unlock Doom & Doom 2 Classic

How Collectibles Work In DOOM Eternal:

There are many different types of collectibles in DOOM Eternal: Automaps, Runes, Praetorian Points, Weapon Mods, Albums, Cheat Codes, Toys, Sentinel Crystals and Sentinel Batteries. Every level features an Automap, but not every level will have albums, toys, cheat codes, or Slayer Keys.

Basically, there are a ton of different collectibles, and below I’ll list where to find them all — in order from the beginning of the level to the end. Levels in DOOM Eternal are much more linear, so as long as you follow along, getting every collectible is easy.

NOTE: To make finding collectibles easier, select the “?” Praetorian Suit upgrade for 3 points — it will cause every collectible location to appear on your map.

Collectibles Locations Guide

M3: Cultist Base – Collectibles Locations:

Codex: Just to the right at the start of the level.

Toy – Gargoyle: After the first jump, you’ll exit into a large exterior. After climbing the soft wall, turn around and jump to the giant hanging skull.

Sentinel Battery: In the first area where you encounter Revenants, look around the cliff wall to the right of the entrance to find a hidden switch. Punch it, then take the under path below the road. Ride the jump pad up and double-jump to a small cave.

Praetor Point: After clearing out the hallway with the Mancubus, you’ll find this point on the exterior walkway.

Rune: In the lower arena after you collect the Rocket Launcher, a door will open with a melee switch. Hit the switch to lower a yellow pole. Use it to reach the soft wall above the switch — from here, you can get the collectible.

Weapon Mod: After unlocking the tri-lock gate, you’ll find a Weapon Mod in the room straight head.

Praetor Point: In the hallway just past the Weapon mod with many Shield Soldiers, there’s a cracked wall to the left.

Sentinel Battery: Complete the outdoor arena where the giant hologram of the Hell Priest appears. In the next room, look to the left of the huge gate.

Automap: After dropping into the bloody fire pit trap, you’ll exit to a hallway with a window showing you the floating platform with the Super Shotgun. It’s to the left.

Sentinel Crystal: After unlocking the gates in the bloody fire pit chamber, you can reach this crystal and a Secret Encounter.

Secret Encounter: Just to the left of the Sentinel Crystal.

Praetor Point: In the room with the raising / lowering chambers, ride the first chamber down and continue in the lower area to a dead end.

Sentinel Battery: At the top of the lift room, enter the raising chamber to enter an upper secret walkway that leads to this collectible.

Cheat Code – IDQDDQ: In the chamber with the eight cages you have to melee open, use the yellow poles to reach the upper platform in the central chamber.

Toy – Soldier (Blaster): In the hallway with the dropping axe traps, look for the cracked vent on the right.

Praetor Point: In the giant chamber with the spinning skull book-shaped platform, you can jump to the dead end from this platform.

Secret Encounter: At the top of the cylinder soft wall platforms, you’ll reach a crusher hallway. To the right, there’s an ice cave with a cracked wall and two explosives.

Album – Into Sandy’s City (Doom II): Past the crusher platforming hallway, you’ll enter a bloody meat grinder. In the back-left, go left through the crusher to find a secret.

Slayer Key: In the chamber where you need to punch the massive impaled demon, drop down behind the body to find a lower path marked by two yellow poles. Follow it down and then up to the key.

Slayer Gate: In the same room where you collect the key.

Praetor Point: To the right, after riding the lift toward the final combat arena.