DOOM Eternal: All Secrets, Items & Collectibles Locations | M2: Exultia

Exultia is where your collectibles hunting skills will be put to the test in DOOM Eternal. This level introduces the Demonic Infestation meter, Weapon Points, and the Dash feature. The map is your friend as you explore the ruined remains of Exultia, and spend the second half of the stage in Hell. You’ll have to track down Secret Encounters — difficult challenges that will rapidly drain your Extra Lives if you’re not careful. You’ll also find your first Slayer Gate.

Slayer Gates require a Slayer Key to open. They’re usually located somewhere nearby, and require deft platforming to access. These keys unlock extremely challenging combat arenas that always reward you with three Weapon Mod Points. That’s a pretty great prize if you can survive the onslaught. Below, you’ll find locations for the Slayer Key and all the other collectible goodies in Mission 2.

How Collectibles Work In DOOM Eternal:

There are many different types of collectibles in DOOM Eternal: Automaps, Runes, Praetorian Points, Weapon Mods, Albums, Cheat Codes, Toys, Sentinel Crystals and Sentinel Batteries. Every level features an Automap, but not every level will have albums, toys, cheat codes, or Slayer Keys.

Basically, there are a ton of different collectibles, and below I’ll list where to find them all — in order from the beginning of the level to the end. Levels in DOOM Eternal are much more linear, so as long as you follow along, getting every collectible is easy.

NOTE: To make finding collectibles easier, select the “?” Praetorian Suit upgrade for 3 points — it will cause every collectible location to appear on your map.

Collectibles Locations Guide

M2: Exultia – Collectibles Locations:

Codex: After smashing through the first green cracked wall, look left to a dead end with this codex.

Rune: Found in the cylinder chamber after getting the Blood Punch. Can’t be missed.

Toy – Arachnotron: In the same chamber, go down and look for a side-passage with a cracked wall on the left. Smash through to get this ‘?’ collectible.

Codex: After the first red Demonic Infestation arena, you’ll have to climb a soft wall. On the wall, turn around and double jump to a ledge with this codex.

Codex: In the chamber where you’ll need to shatter three chains — the codex is right next to a chain.

Codex: To the right, as you leave the king’s chamber.

Sentinel Battery: Found after the second Demonic Infestation arena. You can’t miss it. It’s required to progress.

Secret Encounter: To the right of the Sentinel Battery, use double-jump and dashes to reach the poles and swing to the far tower. Use Sticky Bombs from your Shotgun to kill the Cacodemons fast.

Album – At Doom’s Gate (Doom): In Hell, drop down to the severed robot arm and punch the large crate. Aim for the side with the fist icon, then follow the underground path.

Automap: Inside the meaty guts where you’ll collect the power source for giant severed arm in Hell. You can’t miss it.

Weapon Mod: Just path the Automap. Another collectible you can’t miss.

Codex: Blast through the wall with the giant arm cannon, and then climb the soft walls. At the top, you’ll find this codex page.

Secret Encounter: When you reach the giant laser-spear held by the huge Doomguy, drop down below to an optional area with this secret.

Sentinel Crystal: After using the third power core to blow a hole through a giant demon, look for the crystal in the purple fluid on the left.

Codex: On the lower levels of the lava room where you’re introduced to the floating platforms that sink when you stand on them.

Slayer Key: Past the Slayer Gate, enter the tall chamber then dash back across to the dash recharge powerup.

Slayer Gate: Found to the right, after completing the gauntlet of falling platforms.

Toy – Cacodemon: In the lava cavern where you’ll need to jump to each soft wall (and avoid electricity gates), there’s a lavafall at the top. Double jump to the optional ledge. It’s around the small corner.

Codex: To the left of the jumppad above the room where you meet with the Betrayer.