DOOM Eternal: All Collectibles Locations | M9: Taras Nabad

Doomguy gets a swift kick in the pants as the difficulty spikes when you arrive in Mission 9: Taras Nabad. This ancient DOOM Eternal space-city is where you’ll first encounter the Archvile, a cruel monster returning from Doom II. Instead of reviving monsters, this Archvile summons buffed-up versions that are even faster than normal. When the Archvile appears, you’ll want to take him down real fast.

Taras Nabad also has some of the trickiest collectibles to find in the game. You’ll have to solve puzzles, smash hidden statues, and press buttons to open locked gates. There are tons of collectibles in this level, and even if you know where they’re located, they can be ridiculously hard to actually get. Check below for all the locations and explanations for how to reach them.

How Collectibles Work In DOOM Eternal:

There are many different types of collectibles in DOOM Eternal: Automaps, Runes, Praetorian Points, Weapon Mods, Albums, Cheat Codes, Toys, Sentinel Crystals and Sentinel Batteries. Every level features an Automap, but not every level will have albums, toys, cheat codes, or Slayer Keys.

Basically, there are a ton of different collectibles, and below I’ll list where to find them all — in order from the beginning of the level to the end. Levels in DOOM Eternal are much more linear, so as long as you follow along, getting every collectible is easy.

NOTE: To make finding collectibles easier, select the “?” Praetorian Suit upgrade for 3 points — it will cause every collectible location to appear on your map.

M9: Taras Nabad – Collectibles Locations:

Codex: At the start of the level, drop down to the bridge leading to the city entrance. The codex page is to the left of the bridge.

Sentinel Battery: Near the codex, drop down onto a hidden ledge below. There’s a cracked wall here that leads to the battery.

Album – BFG Divison (DOOM 2016): After your encounter with the Marauder, drop below the bridge.

Praetor Point: From the bridge, swing across the yellow pole and climb the soft wall. Past the Mancubus, there’s a point on the left.

Automap: In the arena where the Archvile first spawns. Find it on the left side, second floor.

Secret Encounter: In the Archvile arena, look in the first floor, left side for a cracked wall.

Sentinel Battery: Look for a cracked statue in the far second floor of the Archvile arena. It’s to the right of the painted panes. Smash it, press the button, then break the hanging weight with a melee attack behind the gates.

Mastery Token: In the secret room with the Secret Encounter, there’s a passage that leads to a button. Press it to open the gate where the Mastery Token is located.

Praetor Point: Found after you surface from the underwater path, leaving the Archvile arena.

Codex: In the courtyard after leaving the hallway with the praetor point.

Toy – Cyber Mancubus: In the codex courtyard, look for a cracked statue to the right of the stairs. Smash it and press the button, then stand on the dias in the middle of the staircase to raise the gate.

Codex: After the cutscene where Doomguy enters the strange machine, you’ll find this codex on a walkway.

Slayer Gate: Punch both separate switches in the Doom Hunter / Pain Elemental arena to reach the sewers. The Slayer Gate is to the left.

Slayer Key: Lower the water level twice, and you’ll reach an exit to the sewers. Follow the path left before leaving.

Cheat Code – Power Up Mode: Overdrive: In the catacombs where you encounter an Archvile, take the ramp out of the arena and smash through the cracked wall. Drop down to find this code.

Secret Encounter: The second secret encounter is in the secret area with the cheat code.

Codex: Climb up and out of the catacombs to face the titan corpse. The codex is to the right of the well.

Sentinel Battery: Another easy one. It’s right behind the well you’ll climb out of to find the Crucible in the titan’s chest.

Praetor Point: To the left of the sword hilt you’ll collect from the demon’s chest. Drop down into the water behind its leg.

Toy – Marauder: Found behind a cracked wall, in the swampy water behind the fallen titan’s leg, near the Praetor Point.

Praetor Point: Using the dash recharge power-up, zip to the cracked wall and ride the lift up. At the top, deal with the enemies and then circle around the back of the elevator.

Codex: Drop down to the wrecked bridge from the tower, and then turn around to access the lower floor of the tower.

Codex: Inside the vault with the mysterious red piece for your Crucible Sword.

Album – Rage (Quake II): In the skull throne chamber, where you need to attack the hanging chandelier, look for a cracked wall on the domed ceiling above the entrance. Use the jump pads to reach it.

Praetor Point: After dropping through the Skull Throne floor, collect the RAD Suit and circle around the circular room.

Toy – Pain Elemental: In the massive drop from the Throne Room underground, look on your map for a small landing. On the way down, double-jump to slow your fall and then use dash / melee to break through a cracked cage wall.

Codex: Found in the sewers, right before the entrance to the chamber containing the final Crucible part.

Mastery Token: In the final Crucible piece chamber, on the entrance side of the bridge.