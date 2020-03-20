Review Roundup: Doom Eternal is Exponentially Better Than the Original 2016 GOTY Contender

Doom Eternal is finally here, and the excitement level has broken loose. The game has been one of the most anticipated games of the year and I’m glad to report that the game does not disappoint.

Bethesda and iD Software has brought a new level of craziness to Doom Eternal and its for the better. New weapons, awesome kills, and surprisingly a lot more story heavy (which I personally am digging). If you’re not completely sold on the Doom Eternal hype just yet, we here at gameranx gathered up a review roundup for the critically acclaimed title.

Reviewers are stating that the game definitely has game of the year contender written all over it and for good reason. The level designs, gameplay mechanics, and graphics are all so smooth it’s a pleasure to play. Fans of first person shooter titles are absolutely going to love Doom Eternal!

Down below are some of the most respectable gaming sites in the industry, check out the highlights for their reviews on Bethesda’s latest shooter title — Doom Eternal:

Gameranx:

PlayStation Universe 95

A triumphant celebration of blood, sweat and fury, DOOM Eternal is a genre and generation defining FPS that through some occult ritual, somehow manages to comprehensively blow its 2016 GOTY contending predecessor completely out of the water with remarkable ease. With a stunning story campaign and innovative Battlemode multiplayer offering, this one is for the Slayers.

Twinfinite 90

Doom Eternal is far more than gore, double jumps, and brutal executions. It’s an impeccably designed game that perfectly balances every single aspect of its action to create one of the most challenging, exhausting, and consistently fun shooters in years.

VG247 80

When you’re right in the thick of it, zipping around like a toddler after a pack of Smarties, efficiently and methodically laying waste to the hordes of hell at 900 gibs per minute, this is the strongest Doom has ever been. It’s the combat of Doom 2016 expanded in clever ways, built upon in layers, like the skin and muscles of a demon that you remove in chunks with each trigger pull. Playing it is like catharsis, a virtual wall punch for the modern age.

GameSpot [Provisional Score = 80]

Though it can take a bit to get the hang of it, the intricacies of Doom Eternal’s combat, combined with its enhanced mobility and option-heavy level design, create a ton of white-knuckle moments that elevate everything that made Doom 2016 work so well. Its combat is just as quick and chaotic, but requires you to constantly analyze everything that’s happening in order to come out victorious. Once you get the hang of the rhythm of Doom Eternal, it’ll make you feel like a demon-slaying savant.

IGN [Single-Player score = 90]

Doom Eternal is one of the best first-person shooter campaigns I’ve played in years. As the second game of its kind it’s lost some of its novelty but none of the joy of its intense and furious combat style. This excellent refinement of the already outstanding 2016 reboot makes you an unspoken deal: if you can keep up with it, it will keep up with you. It continually teaches you how to play faster, smarter, and more efficiently, with lots of options at every step of the way to tailor fights to your prefered slaying style, and it’s an absolute blast along the way.

PlayStation LifeStyle [Single-Player review]

DOOM Eternal’s single-player campaign is ridiculous and badass and insane in all the best ways. It feels like the classic shooter yet never gets bogged down by the past. I’ll be talking about it much more extensively in our final review, but if you don’t care about the online components at all, I’d still say DOOM Eternal is well worth experiencing for its 15-hour campaign of fast-paced, bloody, and explosive demon-slaying fun. The online progression isn’t required, but it does add a nice layer over the top of the game that provides some pretty cool incentives to keep playing. It’s the best of both worlds: single-player campaigns and live-service games.

If you’re not sold on the game just yet, or want to get yourself even more hype. Then I’d suggest checking out the epic launch trailer for Doom Eternal; it has guts, blood, and some truly astonishing kills. Check out the launch trailer for Doom Eternal right here!

Doom Eternal is now available for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Did you jump into the game yet? Let us know what you think so far in the comments below!

