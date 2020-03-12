Check Out The Official Doom Eternal Launch Trailer Right Here

When id Software released Doom in 2016 as a reboot, we got a massive resurgence in the franchise. There were fans both new and veterans from the series eager to dive back into the role of Doom Slayer and defeat all sorts of demons that came across their pathway. Now we’re prepping for the launch of Doom Eternal, a sequel that takes players back on Earth as humanity’s last stand of defense against the hell invasion.

We’ve seen plenty of trailers, teasers and gameplay footage that has us itching to get our hands on a copy of the game. Now id Software and publisher Bethesda Softworks have uploaded the official Doom Eternal launch trailer online. Just as you’d expect, the trailer is full of nonstop action focusing on players being an unstoppable force against the creatures that once resided in hell.

“There is only one dominant life form in this universe, and it carries a steel-barreled sword of vengeance. Become the Slayer and hunt Hell’s armies to the far reaches of the earth and beyond. The only thing they fear… is YOU. “

It’s not a long wait anymore before you can get your hands on a copy of the game. Currently, Doom Eternal is set to launch on March 20, 2020, for the PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia platforms. You can check out the launch trailer posted above along with some screenshots for the game down below. Likewise, if you haven’t already picked up the 2016 reboot of Doom, then I suggest checking out our Before You Buy episode upload for the game right here.









Source: YouTube