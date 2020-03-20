Sony Clarifies Backwards Compatibility for PlayStation 5, “4,000+ PS4 titles will be playable on PS5”

Sony has been in the limelight this past week, and there has been some troubling questions when it comes to backwards compatibly for the PS5.

During the press conference for the deep dive into the PS5, they mentioned that the top 100 PS4 games will be able to be played at launched for the upcoming consoles. Many of us believed that the upcoming PS5 won’t be running backwards compatible with a lot of PS4 titles, but it seems that is not the case.

Sony today took to the PlayStation Blog to update fans on the misunderstanding. Apparently, there will be over 4,000 playable backwards compatible games for the PS5, not 100. In addition to that, backward compatible titles will run at a boosted frequency on PS5 so that they can benefit from higher or more stable frame rates and potentially higher resolutions however, this will be on a title to tile basis.

This is better news than what we received in the past, so at least we can rest easy that a lot of titles are making their way over to the PS5. Xbox is a little stronger when it comes to backwards compatibility, as they are strong believers in that functionality.

Check out the quick update from Sony about PS4 games running on the PS5 down below:

UPDATE: A quick update on backward compatibility – With all of the amazing games in PS4’s catalog, we’ve devoted significant efforts to enable our fans to play their favorites on PS5. We believe that the overwhelming majority of the 4,000+ PS4 titles will be playable on PS5. We’re expecting backward compatible titles will run at a boosted frequency on PS5 so that they can benefit from higher or more stable frame rates and potentially higher resolutions. We’re currently evaluating games on a title-by-title basis to spot any issues that need adjustment from the original software developers. In his presentation, Mark Cerny provided a snapshot into the Top 100 most-played PS4 titles, demonstrating how well our backward compatibility efforts are going. We have already tested hundreds of titles and are preparing to test thousands more as we move toward launch. We will provide updates on backward compatibility, along with much more PS5 news, in the months ahead. Stay tuned!

In related news, earlier this week, Sony aired their deep-dive look for the upcoming console — PlayStation 5. As it served more as a technical experience, viewers got a ton of news out of the mini-press conference.

The stream is about an hour long and it brings a ton of details about the PS5 hardware. We learn about the SSD, loading times, and the graphics capabilities of the machine. As I mentioned before, the stream is very technical, but for those of you who enjoy learning about the specs, this will be right up your alley. Check out the full press conference right here!

Source: PS Blog