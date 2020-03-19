Doom Eternal: Unlock Unlimited Berserker Pack, Infinite Ammo & More | Cheat Codes List

Cheats are back in DOOM Eternal, but you’ll have to unlock them to become an unstoppable gaming god. Unfortunately, these ‘cheats’ aren’t exactly codes you can input — you’ll have to find them in hidden spots around the game. There are fourteen cheats total, and some of them actually make the game more difficult.

You’ll only be able to use cheats after you’ve finished a level — it’s an option that unlocks on the Mission Select, but you’re free to use as many as you want. It won’t block progression! Well, except you won’t be allowed to enter Slayer Gates if you have cheats unlocked, so there’s no way to easily cheese some of the game’s toughest challenges.

Check out the full list of cheat codes below, with explanations and locations to help you unlock them all.

How Cheats Work:

Cheat Codes can only be activated after completing a mission. Cheats can be activated on the Mission Select menu at the Tower. Cheats do not disable progression. Slayer Gates are disabled when using Cheat Codes.

To unlock Cheat Codes, you’ll need to find the floppy disc collectibles in each mission.

