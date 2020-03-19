Doom Eternal: Unlock Unlimited Berserker Pack, Infinite Ammo & More | Cheat Codes List
Cheats are back in DOOM Eternal, but you’ll have to unlock them to become an unstoppable gaming god. Unfortunately, these ‘cheats’ aren’t exactly codes you can input — you’ll have to find them in hidden spots around the game. There are fourteen cheats total, and some of them actually make the game more difficult.
You’ll only be able to use cheats after you’ve finished a level — it’s an option that unlocks on the Mission Select, but you’re free to use as many as you want. It won’t block progression! Well, except you won’t be allowed to enter Slayer Gates if you have cheats unlocked, so there’s no way to easily cheese some of the game’s toughest challenges.
Check out the full list of cheat codes below, with explanations and locations to help you unlock them all.
How Cheats Work:
Cheat Codes can only be activated after completing a mission. Cheats can be activated on the Mission Select menu at the Tower. Cheats do not disable progression. Slayer Gates are disabled when using Cheat Codes.
To unlock Cheat Codes, you’ll need to find the floppy disc collectibles in each mission.
[Work-in-Progress: Check back soon for more locations!]
|Cheat Code
|Special Effect
|Locations
|IDDQD
|Unlock Sentinel Armor
|Cultist Base: In the center of the large room with eight demonic cages.
|IDKFA
|Unlock all Weapons & Equipment
|All Runes
|Unlock all Runes.
|Infinite Ammo
|Unlock infinite ammo for your weapons.
|Hell on Earth: In the subway, go right and look for a passage up.
|Instant Stagger Mode
|Weapon damage and dashing instantly staggers all standard enemies.
|Silver Bullet Mode
|Weapon damage and dashing instantly kills staggered standard enemies.
|Doom Hunter Base: At the top of the cylinder where you open the sarcophagus.
|Fully Upgraded Suit
|Unlock all Praetor Perks.
|Powerup Mode: Overdrive
|Unlock infinite Overdrive powerup.
|Powerup Mode: Berserker
|Unlock infinite Berserker powerup. Only available in certain missions.
|Quakecon Mode
|An audience cheers whenever you score kills / glory kills.
|Party Mode
|Confetti shoots out of severed monsters instead of blood.
|Famine Mode
|Enemies don’t drop Armor or Health pickups.
|Infinite Extra Lives
|Unlock Infinite Lives.