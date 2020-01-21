Watch Preview Gameplay Footage for DOOM Eternal Right Here

YouTubers, gaming critics, and everyone in between managed to get some hands on time with Bethesda’s upcomoing shooter title — DOOM Eternal!

Yes, the long-waited sequel shooter from 2016 is rapdily appraoching its release date, and with that comes new information about the game as well as some gampelay footage. As I mentioned critics and YouTubers got some time to play the game and from the preview footage, the game is looking amazing.

The game looks even smoother than 2016’s DOOM title, and with the ambitious developers at iD Software, who knows what they got planned up their sleeves for the game!

Check out some of the in-game footage for Doom Eternal provided to us by YouTube, check them out down below:

In related news, Doom Eternal is making a slight change with the inclusion of a hub world.

This hub world is set in space hovering over Earth and within it are several locked doors. Behind the doors are special weapons and armor though to unlock these doors you’ll have to acquire specific items during your battles on Earth. While it seems that you’ll be able to see what is behind each door, you’ll likely want to test out the upgrades and skills before jumping back into the fight. Check out the full details on the new hub world changes in DOOM Eternal right here!

Doom Eternal is releasing on March 20, 2020, for the PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia platforms. It’s worth mentioning that Nintendo Switch owners will not be left out though the game port will release later on within the year. Are you excited for the upcoming shooter? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: Dualshockers, YouTube (2)