The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics Gets New Trailer To Celebrate Pre-Purchase

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics is officially up for pre-purchase and to celebrate the occasion, Nintendo has released a short, new 40-second trailer that tackles different aspects players can expect to endure.

Check it out down below:

The short and to the point trailer gives players a better insight at what gameplay will consist of. As noted before, the game is a turn-based tactical game in which players will have to strategically play their cards or suffer a grave consequence. It sounds like fun, right?

This will be a great title for both fans of the franchise and newcomers alike as En Masse Entertainment is pushing the story further into the Dark Crystal Age lore with new stories and never before seen characters. If you’re a fan of tactic strategy games or the iconic Dark Crystal Age franchise, I would keep an eye on this specific title.

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics launches on February 4, 2020. What are your thoughts on the new trailer? Will you be picking up this game next week? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: Nintendo Youtube