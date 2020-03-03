Division 2: Warlords of New York – Shoot Fire With This Legend of Zelda Riddle | Easter Egg Guide

The Warlords of New York expansion for The Division 2 sends your agent to the southern end of Manhattan Island, and that huge new section of the map includes everything you’d expend from the main game. For us, the most exciting finds are the Easter eggs, and if you look carefully in the Two Bridges region, it’s possible to find a fun Legend of Zelda Easter egg.

Down on the docks, you’ll find a special sign — one that’s directly lifted from Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. Fans of the series will recognize the puzzle instantly — in that classic N64 game, you’d find a sign on Lake Hylia after completing the Water Dungeon. Using your trusty ocarina, you can play the Sun’s Song to change the time to day — and shooting the sun with an arrow rewards you with a stack of Fire Arrows.

There’s something very, very similar here! I’ll explain how to get this Easter egg below.

To find the Legend of Zelda Easter egg, travel to the southernmost corner of the Two Bridges region in NYC. There’s a small dock connected to the northern border of the Financial District — on the ruined docks, you’ll need to navigate the wreckage to reach a small jetty. You’ll have to walk through the submerged path to reach it!

At the jetty, you’ll find a sign that says ‘When the water fills the lake, Shoot for the morning light’ — that’s the same sign (and quote) from Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. You solve the puzzle the exact same way!

Solution: From the sign, wait until morning and shoot the sun. Your currently equipped gun will suddenly get a full magazine of fire bullets.

Easy! This only works once — I’ve tested it, but I haven’t seen if it will work once per day. This might be a one-time only reward. It isn’t exactly a great find for the time and effort, but it’s a nice Easter egg that calls back to a great game’s past. There are surely way more Easter eggs to discover in the new NYC map, so we’ll keep prowling for the latest finds.

