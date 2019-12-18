Pokemon Sword & Shield Wiki | All Guides, Secrets, Easter Eggs & More
Pokemon Sword & Shield is an enormous success on Nintendo Switch. It’s the first main series entry in the long-running to escape the confines of handheld devices, and the first to introduce the massive Wild Area where you can run around and explore online with other players. Like any Pokemon game, it’s packed with secret strategies, special features, and unexplained evolutions.
And that’s why we’re putting all of our Pokemon Sword & Shield guides in one easy-to-browse location. From beginner’s guides to advanced features, secrets and Easter eggs, this is everything we’ve published on Gameranx since Pokemon Sword & Shield’s explosive release date. We’ve only just barely scratched the surface — every Pokemon game has so much depth, it’s tough to catalogue literally everything — so let us know if there’s something you’d like to see.
Otherwise, scroll down or press [Ctrl+F] to search and find what you’re looking for.
Beginner’s Guides – Getting Started & General Tips
- 14 Essential Pokémon You Need To Capture | Useful Pokémon Guide
- 7 Tips To Hatch Eggs Faster | Efficient Breeding Guide
- Pick This Starter Pokémon For An Early Advantage | Beginner’s Guide
- All Fairy Gym Quiz Answers | Trick Questions Guide
- Catch Improved Pokémon With The Brilliant Aura System | New Features Guide
- What’s Exclusive To Each Version? | Pokémon, Gyms & Gigantamax Forms
- Where To Find Combo & Ultimate Moves | Unique Starter Moves Locations
Advanced Guides – Optional Features For Master Trainers
- How To Change Your Pokémon’s Natures | New Features Guide
- How To Catch Pokemon Easier | Advanced Tips For Tricky Pokemon
- How To Check IVs & EVs | Hidden Stats Guide
- Why You Need A 4IV+ Ditto | Pokemon Breeding Guide
- How To Get More Camp Toys | Curry Dex Guide
- Drastically Increase Your Shiny Chances | ‘Masuda Method’ Egg Farming Guide
Completing The Pokedex – Rare Pokémon & Evolutions
- How To Evolve All Evies | Evoluton Stone Locations & Eeveelutions Guide
- How To Evolve Farfetch’d Into Sirfetch’d | Easy Crits Guide
- How To Get All The Ancient Dino Pokemon | Fossil Restoration Guide
- How To Evolve Piloswine Into Mamoswine | Rare Evolution Guide
- How To Evolve Yamask Into Runerigus | Rare Evolution Guide
- How To Get Rotom & The Rotom Catalogue | Rotom Form Change Guide
- How To Get Gigantamax Snorlax | Mystery Gift Guide [12/4]
The Wild Area – Tips & Tricks
- How To Win 5-Star Max Raid Battles Solo | Easier Max Raids Guide
- How To Change Weather Conditions & Make Hard-To-Find Pokémon Appear
- Get Loads Of Rare Items With The Digger Brothers | Wilds Mechanics Guide
- How To Reset Raids | Max Raid Farming Tips & Ditto Location Guide
Secrets, Easter Eggs & Hidden Stuff You Need To Know About
- All The Easter Eggs We’ve Found (So Far) | References & Secrets Guide
- How To Claim Your Let’s Go Pikachu / Eevee Gigantamax Gift| Bonus Guide
- How To Get An Authentic Polteageist | Forgery Pokemon Guide
- How To Get Mew | Secret Transfer Pokemon Guide
Farming Methods – Tips & Tricks
- How To Earn 99,999 Cash Per Battle | Meowth Money Farming Guide
- Use These Methods To Earn Endless Rare Evolution Items & Cash
- Gain EV Insanely Fast With Poke Jobs & Pokerus | Max EV Training Guide
- How To Level Up Fast | Exp. Candy Farming Tips
Endgame Activities – What To Do When The Story Is Over
- Everything You Can Do In The Endgame | Postgame Secrets, Rewards & Rematches
- What Should You Save The Master Ball For? | PokeBall Tips & Tricks
- How To Crush Battle Tower & Unlock Max Rank | Solos & Doubles Guide
That’s every we have so far, but it doesn’t mean we’re giving up. Look forward to more Pokemon guides coming soon.