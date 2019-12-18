Microsoft Announces New Batch of Games Heading to Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft has announced via the Xbox Wire, that a new batch of games, including the critically acclaimed Witch 3: Wild Hunt will be arriving on Xbox Game Pass soon.

As mentioned above, the titles of games include Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Untitled Goose Game, Life is Strange Episode 5, and Pillars of Eternity. The lineup of new games will be arriving very soon. Here’s when everything releases thanks to Xbox Wire.

Available December 17

Untitled Goose Game ([email protected] Day One Launch)

A slapstick-stealth-sandbox where you’re a goose let loose on an unsuspecting village. Make your way around town, from peoples’ back gardens to the high street to the village green, setting up pranks, stealing hats, honking a lot, and generally ruining everyone’s day.

December 19

Life is Strange 2 Ep. 5

Sean and Daniel have reached the end of the road. The border is close. One last, brutal gauntlet of challenges is all that stands between them and their goal. Caught between responsibility and freedom, can Sean find a way out of an impossible situation? Every decision Sean has made, every lesson Daniel has learned, every friend and foe they’ve met along the way: they’ve all been leading to this.

Pillars of Eternity ([email protected])

Adapted for console, this unmissable RPG brings Pillars’ fantastical world, tactical combat, and unforgettable story to fans on a whole new platform. Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition includes all previously released additional content from the PC version, including all DLC and expansions in a single package.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

A story-driven, next-generation open world role-playing game set in a visually stunning fantasy universe full of meaningful choices and impactful consequences. You are professional monster hunter, Geralt of Rivia, tasked with finding a child of prophecy in a vast world rich with merchant cities, pirate islands, dangerous mountain passes, and forgotten caverns to explore.

Xbox Game Pass is Microsoft’s service in which it allows you instant access to a library of games when subscribed. The library ranges from first-party exclusives to third-party to smaller indie titles. The subscription service is constantly adding new games each month with an evergrowing library of over 200 titles.

In related news, thanks to a confirmation from the head of Xbox, Phil Spencer, it was announced Microsoft’s new console, Xbox Series X will support backward compatibility giving players an instant library of games on launch.

Are you excited to play these new titles on Game Pass?