Xbox X Series Will Feature Backwards Compatibility, Phil Spencer Confirms

During an interview with GameSpot and the head of Xbox — Phil Spencer, some exciting albeit expected news have dropped.

Spencer has confirmed in a new GameSpot interview that their upcoming next generation of hardware, the Xbox Series X, will feature backwards compatibility. This is awesome news for fans of the Xbox platform as there will options for its players to return to some older games across multiple generations of systems — Xbox 360, and Xbox One.

Check out the interview highlight from GameSpot down below:

“We wanted to make sure we had that, day one, we could deliver on the compatibility promise, and so I’ve been playing quite a few [Xbox 360] games on my [Xbox Series X] and Xbox One games on the [Xbox Series X] and that’s just to ensure that we can be there day one,” Xbox boss Phil Spencer told GameSpot. “There is work in ensuring [backwards] compatibility across those generations,” Spencer said. “So, as you might remember, we slowed down and paused our backwards compatibility program for [Xbox 360] on Xbox One.”

Xbox partner director of program management Jason Ronald told GameSpot:

“[It takes a lot of work] even for Xbox One games, because one of the biggest challenges is console games are usually hyper-optimized to the unique hardware capabilities of the device, and this is a new generation of hardware. “It is a new chip architecture. At the same time, we did design the silicon with [backwards] compatibility in mind, so we did make certain decisions to try to lessen that work, but I don’t want to trivialize how much work the team’s actually doing because there is a tremendous amount of work.”

Microsoft announced Xbox Series X at The Game Awards 2019 to everyone’s surprise. The recently released trailer showcased some of the machine’s power, physical design of the system, and more. If you’re excited for the next generation of consoles and want to learn even more about the upcoming system, I’d suggest checking out the announcement trailer for the console, right here!

It’s nice to hear that the Xbox X Series will feature backwards comparability. There are so many great games to play across all generations – -Xbox, Xbox 360, and now Xbox One. It would be a total misfire to the Series X now to feature this functionality. There is still a lot we have to learn about the upcoming console, but this is definitely a good start.

The next generations of consoles — Xbox Series X and PS5, are set to launch in Holiday 2020. Are you excited to see what’s in store for the next generation? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: GameSpot