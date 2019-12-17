Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Gets Season One Refresher Tomorrow, Adding Fan-Favorite Maps, and Much More

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is set to receive a handful of new content tomorrow, including fan-favorite maps, new special op experiences, and a brand new game mode. The exciting news came via a fast-paced trailer, which you can watch down below.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare received Season One early December and Infinity Ward continues to add new content by dropping a refresher tomorrow. The content drop will see the return of fan-favorite maps ‘Vacant’ and ‘Shipment’, and boy does it look more chaotic than ever. In addition, a new mode called ‘Crank’ and all-new ‘Special Ops’ experiences will be added to the game.

The new content drop will be arriving on all platforms tomorrow, December 18.

In related news, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare recently received their battle pass, Infinity Ward’s take on the progressive multiplayer tier unlock system Fortnite introduced players with. The battle pass comes with a slew of cool loot including emotes, watches, skins, and much more.

Infinity Ward and Activision have been hard at work providing players with free content updates, with a continuous flow of new and returning content.

Are you hopping back on tomorrow? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: Call of Duty Youtube