Watch John Boyega Play Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for the First Time Right Here

Microsoft has brought in beloved Star Wars actor John Boyega into the studio to check out EA’s recently released Star Wars title — Jedi: Fallen Order and the reactions are amazing!

Boyega is a big time gamer and with his schedule being so busy as of late, he hasn’t been free to play anything new. In the video he mentions he recently just jumping on to Star Wars Battlefront 2 to see if the new Rise of Skywalker skins were updated, but sadly they weren’t there yet; but his time with Jedi: Fallen Order has left a lasting impression on him.

The trailer has Boyega discussing a little bit about the Star Wars films, his exposure to video games, and finally unboxing a Xbox One Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order bundle.

Check out John Boyega’s first time playing Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order down below:

In related news, EA has released a new trailer for their epic multiplayer shooter title, Star Wars Battlefront 2. The new trailer showcases the epic new free content that is set to come to the game in tandem’s of the release of the ninth Star Wars saga film — The Rise of Skywalker.

The new update is now available on all platforms and it comes bearing a ton of new content, features, and more. The main headliners feature a new jungle map featured in the film, a new playable jet trooper, and new skins from the upcoming film. The trailer does a good job showing off all these things in motion as well as serve as a very cinematic-like trailer. Make sure to check it out right here!

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is now available to play on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Have you been enjoying the game so far? Excited to watch Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker this weekend? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: YouTube