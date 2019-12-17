Star Wars Battlefront 2: Rise of Skywalker Trailer Showcases the Epic Finale to the Saga

EA has released a new trailer for their epic multiplayer shooter title, Star Wars Battlefront 2. The new trailer showcases the epic new free content that is set to come to the game in tandem’s of the release of the ninth Star Wars saga film — The Rise of Skywalker.

The new update is now available on all platforms and it comes bearing a ton of new content, features, and more. The main headliners feature a new jungle map featured in the film, a new playable jet trooper, and new skins from the upcoming film. The trailer does a good job showing off all these things in motion as well as serve as a very cinematic-like trailer.

Check out the brand new trailer for Star Wars Battlefront 2: Rise of Skywalker down below:

Immerse yourself in the finale of the Skywalker saga in Star Wars™ Battlefront II. Inspired by Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker™, set foot on an exotic new jungle planet where a fateful war between the Resistance and First Order thunders. Play as the ruthless Sith trooper, rain down fire from the skies with the new Jet trooper, or aid the Resistance with a hard-hitting Ovissian Gunner and resourceful Caphex Spy.

Star Wars Battlefront 2: Rise of Skywalker update is now available for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Are you excited to jump into the new free content update? Let us know in the comments below!

