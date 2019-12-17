Latest GT Sport Update Brings Ford GT ’17 (N700), New GT League Rounds, Circuit Experience, and More

Kazunori Yamauchi President of Polyphony Digital and Creator of Gran Turismo took to the PlayStation Blog to announced the latest update for their epic racing title — GT Sport.

Titled update 1.53, the new update is coming towards you fast and furious with some epic new content. Fans of the game will be treated to a slew of new cars, some new circuit tracks, and more. The free new update is set to go live today, December 17, 2019 so if you’re looking to jump back into the game, today’s the day to do so!

Check out the full set of new content heading towards GT Sport down below:

The Legendary WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca Returns to Gran Turismo Sport

WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca is a race circuit situated 100 kilometers south of San Jose in the heart of Silicon Valley in Northern California, United States. A technical circuit made up of mid-low speed corners, it is encircled by desert so grip can be an issue as the surrounding sand often blows onto the track.

New Vehicles

Ford GT ‘17

Porsche 911 Carrera RS Club Sport (993) ‘95

Toyota Crown Athlete G ‘13

Volkswagen Golf GTI ‘83

Toyota Crown Athlete G Safety Car

Rennault Sport Megane R.S. Trophy Safety Car

Dodge Charger SRT Hellcast Safety Car

Featured Car – Ford GT ‘17

From 2005 to 2006, Ford produced the Ford GT, a remake of the GT40 which saw success in the Le Mans 24 hour race in the 1960s. At the 2015 Detroit Motor Show, they announced a 2nd generation model with further advancements.

The body was also a structure combining aluminum front and rear sub-frames, and the body panels were made of carbon for thorough weight reduction. The power unit was not the traditional V8, but a twin turbocharged 3.5L V6. Producing 646 BHP and 76 kgf m combined with a 7 speed DCT transmission, the car marked a top speed of 216.2 mph.

GT League

Beginner League – two new rounds added to the Z Heritage

Amateur League – two new rounds added to the Super Formula Championships

Professional League – two new rounds added to the Midship Challenge

Endurance League – one new round added to the Gr.1 Prototype Endurance Series

In related news, Polyphony Digital recently detailed their latest update for Gt Sport, which had a bunch of awesome new content. It came with a slew of welcomed features and new modes that will have both longtime fans and newcomers returning to the game. Some of the highlights of the new content coming to update 1.50 — 10 new challenges, 5 new cars, new GT League, and the Lewis Hamilton challenge! Check out the full post detailing update 1.50 for GT Sport right here!

Source: PS Blog