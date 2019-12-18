Destiny 2: The Dawning Event – All Holiday Recipes & Ingredients Guide

Ring in the holidays with Destiny 2’s Dawning Event, where Christmas cheer has spread to the Tower and beyond.

As of the weekly reset on 12/17, your Guardian can start collecting special ingredients. By mixing these ingredients together, you can make some deliciously sweet concoctions and give them to specific characters for rewards. Here, we’re going to reveal how to combine all the ingredients, how to track those ingredients down, and which concoctions each NPC wants.

Each NPC wants something different — and if you’ve been playing Destiny 2 as long as we have, you’ll probably remember some of these recipes from last year. They’re largely the same, but considering we didn’t even touch on the many recipes of The Dawning last year, this is as good of a time as ever to share the full list.

All Holiday Recipes & Ingredients Guide













To earn ingredients during the Dawning Event, you’ll need to score kills on specific factions for their unique ingredients, or earn different types of kills — Super Kills, grenade kills, melee kills, etc. Depending on the way you defeat enemies and the types of enemies you defeat, you’ll get different ingredients!

Let’s start with all the new recipes available for the Year 3 Dawning Event.

Fractal Rolls Gift To : Brother Vance Recipe : Vex Milk + Pinch of Light + Essence of Dawning



Thousand Layer Cookie (Riven) Gift To : Riven – Use 7th Wish in the Raid and use the Snowglobe to give Riven a gift. Recipe : Taken Butter + Delicious Explosion + Essence of Dawning

Lavender Ribbon Cookies Gift To : Saint-14 Recipe : Vex Milk + Personal Touch + Essence of Dawning



Fried Sha-Dough Gift To : Calus’s Statue Recipe : Dark Ether Cane + Superb Texture + Essence of Dawning



Hot Crossfire Buns Gift To : Ada-1 Recipe : Ether Cane + Balanced Flavors + Essence of Dawning



Ascendant Oatmeal Raisin Cookies Gift To : Eris Morn Recipe : Chitin Powder + Finishing Touch + Essence of Dawning



Hackberry Tart Gift To : Benedict 99-40 Recipe : Cabal Oil + Multifaceted Flavor + Essence of Dawning



That’s all the new Year 3 recipes. Here’s the recipes for all the characters introduced in Year 1 and Year 2.

Vanilla Blades Gift To : Lord Shaxx Recipe : Cabal Oil + Sharp Flavor + Essence of Dawning



Gjallardoodles Gift To : Commander Zavala Recipe : Ether Cane + Delicious Explosion + Essence of Dawning



Eliksni Birdseed Gift To : Hawthorne Recipe : Ether Cane + Personal Touch + Essence of Dawning



Chocolate Ship Cookies Gift To : Amanda Holliday Recipe : Cabal Oil + Null Taste + Essence of Dawning



Infinite Forest Cake Gift To : Failsafe Recipe : Vex Milk + Impossible Heat + Essence of Dawning



Gentleman’s Shortbread Gift To : Devrim Kay Recipe : Ether Cane + Perfect Taste + Essence of Dawning



Burnt Edge Transits Gift To : Master Rahool Recipe : Cabal Oil + Personal Touch + Essence of Dawning



Traveler Donut Holes Gift To : Ikora Recipe : Cabal Oil + Flash of Inspiration + Essence of Dawning



Candy Dead Ghosts Gift To : The Spider Recipe : Dark Ether Cane + Flash of Inspiration + Essence of Dawning



Telemetry Tapioca Gift To : Banshee-44 Recipe : Vex Milk + Bullet Spray + Essence of Dawning



Radiolarian Pudding Gift To : Asher Mir Recipe : Vex Milk + Electric Flavor + Essence of Dawning



Strange Cookies Gift To : Xur Recipe : Taken Butter + Electric Flavor + Essence of Dawning



Alkane Dragee Cookies Gift To : Sloane Recipe : Chitin Powder + Bullet Spray + Essence of Dawning



Ill-Fortune Cookies Gift To : Petra Venj Recipe : Dark Ether Cane + Impossible Heat + Essence of Dawning



Javelin Mooncake Gift To : Ana Bray Recipe : Chitin Powder + Sharp Flavor + Essence of Dawning



Dark Chocolate Motes Gift To : The Drifter Recipe : Taken Butter + Null Taste + Essence of Dawning



And that’s all the recipes! Give these gifts, and you’ll get a variety of rewards in return.