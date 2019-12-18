Destiny 2: The Dawning Event – All Holiday Recipes & Ingredients Guide
Ring in the holidays with Destiny 2’s Dawning Event, where Christmas cheer has spread to the Tower and beyond.
As of the weekly reset on 12/17, your Guardian can start collecting special ingredients. By mixing these ingredients together, you can make some deliciously sweet concoctions and give them to specific characters for rewards. Here, we’re going to reveal how to combine all the ingredients, how to track those ingredients down, and which concoctions each NPC wants.
Each NPC wants something different — and if you’ve been playing Destiny 2 as long as we have, you’ll probably remember some of these recipes from last year. They’re largely the same, but considering we didn’t even touch on the many recipes of The Dawning last year, this is as good of a time as ever to share the full list.
All Holiday Recipes & Ingredients Guide
To earn ingredients during the Dawning Event, you’ll need to score kills on specific factions for their unique ingredients, or earn different types of kills — Super Kills, grenade kills, melee kills, etc. Depending on the way you defeat enemies and the types of enemies you defeat, you’ll get different ingredients!
Let’s start with all the new recipes available for the Year 3 Dawning Event.
- Fractal Rolls
- Gift To: Brother Vance
- Recipe: Vex Milk + Pinch of Light + Essence of Dawning
- Thousand Layer Cookie (Riven)
- Gift To: Riven – Use 7th Wish in the Raid and use the Snowglobe to give Riven a gift.
- Recipe: Taken Butter + Delicious Explosion + Essence of Dawning
- Lavender Ribbon Cookies
- Gift To: Saint-14
- Recipe: Vex Milk + Personal Touch + Essence of Dawning
- Fried Sha-Dough
- Gift To: Calus’s Statue
- Recipe: Dark Ether Cane + Superb Texture + Essence of Dawning
- Hot Crossfire Buns
- Gift To: Ada-1
- Recipe: Ether Cane + Balanced Flavors + Essence of Dawning
- Ascendant Oatmeal Raisin Cookies
- Gift To: Eris Morn
- Recipe: Chitin Powder + Finishing Touch + Essence of Dawning
- Hackberry Tart
- Gift To: Benedict 99-40
- Recipe: Cabal Oil + Multifaceted Flavor + Essence of Dawning
That’s all the new Year 3 recipes. Here’s the recipes for all the characters introduced in Year 1 and Year 2.
- Vanilla Blades
- Gift To: Lord Shaxx
- Recipe: Cabal Oil + Sharp Flavor + Essence of Dawning
- Gjallardoodles
- Gift To: Commander Zavala
- Recipe: Ether Cane + Delicious Explosion + Essence of Dawning
- Eliksni Birdseed
- Gift To: Hawthorne
- Recipe: Ether Cane + Personal Touch + Essence of Dawning
- Chocolate Ship Cookies
- Gift To: Amanda Holliday
- Recipe: Cabal Oil + Null Taste + Essence of Dawning
- Infinite Forest Cake
- Gift To: Failsafe
- Recipe: Vex Milk + Impossible Heat + Essence of Dawning
- Gentleman’s Shortbread
- Gift To: Devrim Kay
- Recipe: Ether Cane + Perfect Taste + Essence of Dawning
- Burnt Edge Transits
- Gift To: Master Rahool
- Recipe: Cabal Oil + Personal Touch + Essence of Dawning
- Traveler Donut Holes
- Gift To: Ikora
- Recipe: Cabal Oil + Flash of Inspiration + Essence of Dawning
- Candy Dead Ghosts
- Gift To: The Spider
- Recipe: Dark Ether Cane + Flash of Inspiration + Essence of Dawning
- Telemetry Tapioca
- Gift To: Banshee-44
- Recipe: Vex Milk + Bullet Spray + Essence of Dawning
- Radiolarian Pudding
- Gift To: Asher Mir
- Recipe: Vex Milk + Electric Flavor + Essence of Dawning
- Strange Cookies
- Gift To: Xur
- Recipe: Taken Butter + Electric Flavor + Essence of Dawning
- Alkane Dragee Cookies
- Gift To: Sloane
- Recipe: Chitin Powder + Bullet Spray + Essence of Dawning
- Ill-Fortune Cookies
- Gift To: Petra Venj
- Recipe: Dark Ether Cane + Impossible Heat + Essence of Dawning
- Javelin Mooncake
- Gift To: Ana Bray
- Recipe: Chitin Powder + Sharp Flavor + Essence of Dawning
- Dark Chocolate Motes
- Gift To: The Drifter
- Recipe: Taken Butter + Null Taste + Essence of Dawning
And that’s all the recipes! Give these gifts, and you’ll get a variety of rewards in return.