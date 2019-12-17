Risk of Rain 2: Hidden Realms Update – How To Unlock Acrid & Reach The Two New Realms | Character & Locations Guide

The Hidden Realms update has landed for Risk of Rain 2, adding new locations, new bosses, and a new class to the game. That’s a whole lot of stuff, and like any good Rogue-Lite, you’ll have to unlock all of it yourself. To make that whole process way easier, here’s everything you need to know about the new survivor and the new Hidden Realms.

Acrid is a returning survivor from the first game — it’s a poison-spewing lizard-dog that dishes out damage constantly. This guy is pretty cool, but the new locations are even cooler. Not only are there new hidden realms, some of the current realms have been giving overhauls, totally changing their layouts and giving them a visual flair they didn’t have before. Some locations, like the Distant Roost variant, are absolutely stunning.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new update — how to get Acrid, and how to enter the new Hidden Realms.

How To Unlock Acrid:

Acrid the acid-spewing lizard-dog can be unlocked by completing Prismatic Trials. To unlock him, you’ll need to travel to the Void Realm and complete a difficult challenge. I recommend bringing an Engineer — you’ll be defending small areas, so their turrets will make this challenge easier.

Drizzle is another option — Drizzle takes no damage when outside in the Void.

Step #1 : Activate a Newt Altar — Use a Lunar Coin to reach the Bazaar Between Worlds. Collect a Hopoo Feather

Step #2 : From the Bazaar Between Worlds, drop down and enter the Null Portal, which leads to the new Void Hidden Realm. The Void is a huge realm where you’ll take constant damage if you’re outside the bubble shields.

Step #3 : Activate the Bubble Shield in the Void and defend the area. Survive until the meter reaches 100% — that completes the challenge.

Step #4 : Activate all 9 Bubble Shields and charge them to 100%. After charging a shield, it will begin to dissipate into nothing. Move fast and look for beams in the sky!

Make sure you fill your health between shield bubbles. Sit and wait to regenerate before activating it and fighting enemies — you won’t have a chance to regen after the fight is over.

Once you activate all 8 bubbles, Acrid will automatically unlock.

How To Access The Void Fields Hidden Realm:

Go to the Bazaar Between Worlds and drop down the central pillar. Near the bottom, there’s a new tunnel dug into the wall that leads to a Null Portal. That takes you to the Void Fields.

How To Access A Moment, Whole Hidden Realm:

Collect the new Beads of Fealty item, then Obliterate and you’ll travel to the Moment, Whole area. There’s a hidden boss here — you’ll fight it with all of your gear intact. Killing this boss will award you with a bunch of Lunar Coins.