Sony Announces Horizon Zero Dawn, Uncharted: Lost Legacy, and OverCooked 2 Will Launch On PS Now

Sony has announced a new batch of games will be debuting on their streaming service, PS Now next month.

Horizon Zero Dawn, Overcooked 2, and Uncharted: Lost Legacy all will be launching on Sony’s streaming service, PS Now on January 2. These titles join the ever-growing library of 800 plus games a part of PS Now and that covers titles from PS4, PS3, and PS3. That’s a lot of generations of systems to cover.

Horizon Zero Dawn is Guerilla Game’s take on a post-apocalyptic world, in which robotic dinosaurs roam the earth. It seems technology has advanced so far that it digressed back to the prehistoric era. The whole world is shrouded in mystery and it is your job as Alloy, a young straggler to put the pieces together and figure out who you truly are and save the world or whatever’s left of it.

Overcooked 2 is the perfect couch co-op experience. You and three other buddies can team up and work together in the fast-paced food industry, as it is your job to cook and deliver meals in a timely manner. It sounds a bit stressful.

Uncharted: Lost Legacy puts players into the shoes of Chloe from Uncharted 2 and teams you up with Nadine, a fellow bandit looking for the same treasure as you. Together, you must learn to put your differences aside and find the hidden treasure of the Lost Legacy.

Source: PS Blog