Netflix Dates Ni No Kuni Movie for January 2020

Netflix has updated fans on whats coming to the epic streaming service in January 2020, and as there is a lot of great content, one thing stood out from the rest — Ni No Kuni.

Yes, remember the recently announced Ni No Kuni animated anime movie? Well, its about to arrive and apparently very soon. As Netflix notes in the upcoming list, Ni No Kuni is set to release on the streaming service in the US on January 16th, 2020. This is super exciting news as the wait for the movie is finally almost over!

Check out the official tweet from Netflix down below:

If the movie is set for January 16th, be prepared to catch a new trailer for the movie relatively soon. However, in the meantime we can check out the Japanese trailer for the highly anticipated movie, so that you can at least see the movie in action.

Check out the Japanese Ni No Kuni movie trailer below:

Ni No Kuni is set to release on the streaming service Netflix in the US on January 16th, 2020. are you excited for the upcoming animated anime film? Let us know in the comments below!

