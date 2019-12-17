Blair Witch Creeps it Way Into Retailers January 31st

Bloober Team has announced their survival horror title, Blair Witch will get a physical release in early 2020.

The news comes from a press release where Bloober Team reveals the news that their critically acclaimed survival horror game will be finally making its way into retailers. Blair Witch will launch physically at retailers on January 31, 2020.

Blair Witch is Bloober Team’s latest stab at the survival horror sub-genre and it definitely does not disappoint. Blair Witch takes place two years after the original 1994 movie and follows a former police officer named Ellis Lynch who is searching for a nine-year-old boy named Peter Shannon. It doesn’t take long before things take a turn for the worst and the forest begins to make officer Lynch paranoid. A blend of reality and evil begins to blur as Lynch must do all in his power to find and rescue this boy in this psychological thriller-horror title.

In related news, it was announced Blair Witch will be making its debut on PlayStation 4 consoles, after launching exclusively on Xbox One and PC. The retail edition is a big accomplishment for the game and just proves this sub-genre is a thriving one and one that developers should feel more comfortable dabbling into.

Blair Witch will launch physically at retailers on January 31, 2020.

